WWE 2K is coming to mobile via Netflix Games

WWE and Netflix Games are partnering to release WWE 2K for mobile devices, with the upcoming game set to be exclusive to the streaming platform. The news was announced by CM Punk, in a short video that was relatively light on details. For now, we know the game will be available for iOS and Android, and Netflix has also provided the following description:

“With WWE Raw streaming live on Netflix on Monday nights, we want to embrace the WWE Universe even further. We’re excited to share that starting later this year, Netflix will be the exclusive home of the WWE 2K mobile games! This fall you’ll be able to play WWE 2K ad-free and with no in-app purchases as a benefit of your Netflix subscription.”

We can likely look to 2K‘s mobile NBA series to get a vague idea about what’s in the works. This adaptation is essentially a streamlined version of the mainline console NBA 2K titles, complete with playable matches, collectible player cards, and the ability to create your own star player.

We expect WWE 2K on mobile will be similar – a streamlined version of the mainline WWE 2K series, possibly with a few adapted modes and simpler controls.

Read: WWE 2K25 will feature intergender matches

The announcement of WWE 2K on mobile is the latest step in WWE and Netflix’s newly-established partnership. To kick off 2025, WWE began streaming its episodes on Netflix, with WWE Raw becoming exclusive to the platform.

With WWE already having strong ties to the world of video games via 2K Games, it makes sense that Netflix would leverage this partnership, particularly as the company looks to boost its video game offerings, and invite new audiences in.

Alongside WWE 2K, Netflix has also announced a range of other games on the way in future, including new choose-your-own-adventure “Netflix Stories” – Sweet Magnolias, Outer Banks, Love is Blind NYC, and Ginny & Georgia.

These titles will soon join a lineup of games that already includes titles like Carmen Sandiego, Monument Valley, Hades, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Poinpy, Dead Cells, Kentucky Route Zero, Oxenfree, The Rise of the Golden Idol, and more.