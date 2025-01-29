WWE 2K25 will feature intergender matches

Way back in 2023, GamesHub had the chance to interview WWE superstar Rhea Ripley, and ask what her one desire for upcoming WWE 2K games was. Amongst the list was a request for intergender wrestling – the ability for male and female wrestlers to fight each other, and to prove they were on an equal playing field. As it turns out, WWE 2K25 is set to do just that, with intergender wrestling matches finally being available in this game.

“It is a game, so I feel like there’s no limitations to what you could do,” Ripley told GamesHub two years ago. “Especially if we’re doing it here, on WWE Raw. I had that singles match with Akira Tozawa. I’ve also had an intergender handicap match with Robert Stone on NXT with Aliyah. I’ve done these things – they’re part of history … You can’t erase history. I think it would be cool if we could add intergender wrestling into 2K.”

As announced, WWE 2K25 will arrive with a range of new modes, for a game described as one of the “biggest ever” in the franchise history. It’s set to launch on 14 March 2025, and it aims to entice players with a range of novel features. Year-on-year, the 2K Games and Visual Concepts teams try to shake up the formula with something different, and it appears this year will feature more change than usual.

Not only will the game feature intergender wrestling – so you can have more choice in your matchups – it’ll also feature new Underground Matches, new Bloodline Rules Matches, and Chain Wrestling. There will also be a new feature known as “The Island” included.

This is “an interactive, online WWE-themed world that provides an immersive experience allowing players the option of focusing on a single-player experience, with the ultimate goal of earning a position in The Bloodline, or interacting and competing with other players they encounter.”

We don’t know much about The Island just yet, but we’re likely to learn more very shortly.

As for the returning modes, here’s what we know:

WWE 2K Showcase will focus on ‘The Bloodline’s Dynasty.’ This will feature a history lesson the entire Anoa’i wrestling family, with matches starring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more.

MyGM, MyFACTION, and Universe all return, with tweaks allowing for more immersive experiences creating your own wrestling shows and improving your rosters. MyGM now has online multiplayer for up to four players. MyFACTION features new stages and node types. Universe will introduce new promos with branching cutscenes.

MyRISE will have a single plot this year, described as being “multi-gender.” In this storyline, “Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE.” As either a male or female superstar, you will need to counter their attempts to take over, while forging bonds with Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and others.

WWE 2K25: Every edition detailed

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

There will be three editions of WWE 2K25 this year – two with Roman Reigns on the cover, and one with The Undertaker. Here’s what you get in each edition:

The Standard Edition – Features the game, and anyone who preorders gets the Wyatt Sicks Pack, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. Those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S also get Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetics for The Island.

The Deadman Edition – Features the game, the same preorder bonuses of the Standard Edition, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which includes “Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC.” This version will grant access to WWE 2K25 seven days ahead of the Standard Edition.

The Bloodline Edition – Features the game, all bonus content from the Standard Edition and Deadman Edition, as well as “the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition, plus The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite ‘Greatest Hits’ Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars.”



“For Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC. Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available Summer 2025. [Northern Hemisphere]” This version of the game will also be available seven days ahead of launch.

As announced, WWE 2K25 launches for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC launches on 14 March 2025. Those who order the Deadman and Bloodline Editions of the game will get access from 7 March 2025.