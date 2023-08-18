Warcraft Rumble mobile game launches in Australia, Canada, other countries

Blizzard Entertainment’s latest foray into mobile games, Warcraft Rumble (previously known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble) has been soft-launched in select countries around the globe, as of 18 August 2023. The action strategy game is now available in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway after already being available in the Philippines.

The free-to-play Warcraft Rumble takes great influence from popular mobile titles like Clash Royale, melding the real-time strategy roots of the franchise with elements of tower defence games, with the goal to make a bite-sized and approachable game that’s suited to the mobile platform.

Note: The above trailer is from 2022 and may not reflect the state of the current game.

We were intrigued by the game in a preview that took place in May 2022, though the experience has seemingly undergone several changes in that time, including its title.

At the time, game director Tom Chilton said the team’s goal was to make a mobile game that was inherently engaging on a mechanical level, and didn’t solely rely on a rote series of daily tasks to advance progression, as many mobile titles do – even the good ones. The team took inspiration from games like Puzzles and Dragons, as well as Clash Royale.

The game marks Blizzard’s next step into the lucrative mobile games market. The company’s existing title Diablo Immortal reportedly generated USD $525 million in its first year, and at least USD $1 million per day. It’s also been reported that Blizzard has cancelled a previously in-development Warcraft-themed take on Pokemon Go, the popular AR game from Niantic.

Players in the aforementioned countries can now download Warcraft Rumble from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.