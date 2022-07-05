News

 > Culture

Ubisoft Forward officially returns in September 2022

Ubisoft Forward will likely showcase a fresh look at the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise.
6 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
Ubisoft Forward Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Culture

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Ubisoft has confirmed its Ubisoft Forward showcase will return on 10 September 2022, and that fans will learn more about ‘updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world’ when it airs live on Twitch and YouTube. The news follows recent teasers about the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise – although it’s currently unknown whether this Ubisoft Forward will house the grand reveal for Assassin’s Creed Infinity that’s been teased over the last few months, or whether it will showcase the rumoured Valhalla spin-off.

Whatever the case, the show should be well worth tuning in for. Ubisoft currently has a number of major projects up its sleeve, including titles that deserve more of a spotlight. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora feels due for a re-reveal, given the hype around the next major Avatar blockbuster film.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake could also do with an update, given it’s been delayed and is currently in a state of limbo. Then there’s titles like Beyond Good & Evil 2, which has seemed to stagnate over the last year, with few rumours trickling out from its development cycle.

While any of these titles would be great to see, there could also be something entirely new – but we’ll have to tune in to find out.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward for September 2022

The latest Ubisoft Forward Showcase will air on 10 September at 12:00 pm PT, with the show going live across Ubisoft’s website, and official YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia: 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (11 September)
  • United States: 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET
  • United Kingdom: 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm BST

In addition to the September showcase, there will also be a ‘Forward Spotlight’ on upcoming pirate-themed adventure Skull & Bones happening on 7 July, via YouTube and Twitch.

Here’s when you can tune in for that one:

  • Australia: 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am (8 July)
  • United States: 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET
  • United Kingdom: 8:00 pm CET | 7:00 pm BST

Both showcases should given a clearer picture of what exactly Ubisoft has been up to, and what to expect over the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
lollipop chainsaw game remake
?>
News

Lollipop Chainsaw remake set to launch in 2023

Juliet Starling and her zombie-killing ways will return on modern consoles in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
michael jordan nba 2k23
?>
News

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is the cover star of NBA 2K23

Michael Jordan has 'answered the call' for NBA 2K23, and will once again cover the game.

Leah J. Williams
intellivision amico
?>
News

Intellivision Amico trademark abandoned as console delays continue

The Intellivision Amico appears to be in dire straits, following an abandoned trademark filing.

Leah J. Williams
diablo immortal game
?>
News

Diablo Immortal reportedly earns Blizzard US $1 million per day

Diablo Immortal is reportedly a huge money earner for Blizzard, which could explain why it persists.

Leah J. Williams
skyrim board game adventure gamefound
?>
News

A Skyrim co-op mod is promising multiplayer adventures this July

Skyrim Together Reborn promises grand adventures with your friends, thanks to 'near-impossible' tinkering.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login