Ubisoft Forward officially returns in September 2022

Ubisoft has confirmed its Ubisoft Forward showcase will return on 10 September 2022, and that fans will learn more about ‘updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world’ when it airs live on Twitch and YouTube. The news follows recent teasers about the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise – although it’s currently unknown whether this Ubisoft Forward will house the grand reveal for Assassin’s Creed Infinity that’s been teased over the last few months, or whether it will showcase the rumoured Valhalla spin-off.

Whatever the case, the show should be well worth tuning in for. Ubisoft currently has a number of major projects up its sleeve, including titles that deserve more of a spotlight. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora feels due for a re-reveal, given the hype around the next major Avatar blockbuster film.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake could also do with an update, given it’s been delayed and is currently in a state of limbo. Then there’s titles like Beyond Good & Evil 2, which has seemed to stagnate over the last year, with few rumours trickling out from its development cycle.

While any of these titles would be great to see, there could also be something entirely new – but we’ll have to tune in to find out.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward for September 2022

The latest Ubisoft Forward Showcase will air on 10 September at 12:00 pm PT, with the show going live across Ubisoft’s website, and official YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia : 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (11 September)

: 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (11 September) United States: 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET

12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET United Kingdom: 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm BST

In addition to the September showcase, there will also be a ‘Forward Spotlight’ on upcoming pirate-themed adventure Skull & Bones happening on 7 July, via YouTube and Twitch.

Here’s when you can tune in for that one:

Australia : 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am (8 July)

: 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am (8 July) United States: 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET

11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET United Kingdom: 8:00 pm CET | 7:00 pm BST

Both showcases should given a clearer picture of what exactly Ubisoft has been up to, and what to expect over the coming months.