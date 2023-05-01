News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation TV show ‘Twisted Metal’ airs July 2023, trailer released

The TV show adaptation of the PlayStation car combat franchise has been given an air date.
1 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Twisted Metal

PlayStation

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Share Icon

There’s been a lot of talk dedicated to The Last of Us in 2023, with the HBO adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series by Naughty Dog setting several viewing records over the course of its run. Now that it’s ended, a different PlayStation property, adapted into a very different kind of show, has stepped up: Twisted Metal.

IGN has revealed a poster for the show, ahead of a teaser trailer which will debut on 28 April 2023. [Update: The teaser trailer has now been released, see below] Based on PlayStation’s long-dormant vehicle combat game of the same name, the action-comedy series will see a ten-episode run, airing on the NBC network Peacock in the US.

The trailer confirms the premiere date, previously reported by Eurogamer as 27 July 2023.

Twisted Metal will star Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America [Sam Wilson] in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The show is written by the duo of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who both co-wrote notable action-comedy films like Zombieland, and the Deadpool series.

Read: Every PlayStation game with a movie or TV adaptation in the works

Mackie will play ‘a motor-mouthed outsider’ in a post-apocalypse wasteland setting, who is ‘offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package’ according to an official synopsis.

Image: NBC / IGN

The mascot of the Twisted Metal games, the ice-cream truck-driving clown named Sweet Tooth, will be embodied by professional wrestler Samoa Joe, and voiced by comedian Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman, Arrested Development).

The rest of the supporting cast is similarly full of well-known actors and comics, including Thomas Haden Church (Hellboy, Sideways), Neve Cambell (The Craft, Party of Five), Mike Mitchell (Love, Killing It), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Big Mouth).

The last Twisted Metal game was released in 2012 for PlayStation 3.

PlayStation has several more film and television adaptations of its video game properties in the works following Twisted Metal, including God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Gran Turismo, Gravity Rush, and additional seasons and sequels to The Last of Us and Uncharted.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review roundup
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor - Review Roundup

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has achieved phenomenal reviews ahead of its launch on 28 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams
cal kestis mullet how to find star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

How to get the mullet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In your travels through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can obtain a delightfully awful haircut.

Leah J. Williams
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is getting an animated TV show adaptation

Vampire Survivors is set to get the TV treatment, amidst a rising interest in game adaptations.

Leah J. Williams
Xbox Cloud Gaming
?>
News

Microsoft announces another 10-year cloud gaming deal

Microsoft has signed another agreement to make its future cloud offerings more widespread, following concerns by the UK markets authority.

Edmond Tran
PlayStation financial results 2021 2022 PS5 PS4
?>
News

PlayStation sees huge boost from PC ports, record PS5 sales

Sony has reported some impressive figures for its PS5 hardware sales, with other data indicating strong growth for its PC…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login