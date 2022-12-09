News

 > News > PC

Transformers: Reactivate is a new co-op multiplayer action game

Longtime first-person shooter developer Splash Damage is working on a new Transformers game, called Transformers: Reactivate.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Transformers: Reactivate

PC

Image: Splash Damage

Share Icon

Transformers: Reactivate is a new 1-4 player cooperative multiplayer game announced at The Game Awards 2022. Based on the iconic toy franchise, it’s being developed by longtime multiplayer shooter developer Splash Damage (Brink, Dirty Bomb). Judging by the gameplay footage, the game will involve first-person car combat, and presumably robot combat too.

Details on the official Transformers: Reactivate website are sparse, but the game will be coming to PC and consoles – presumably Xbox and PlayStation consoles – in the future. A closed beta test is planned for 2023, and those interested can register on the website to be considered.

Read: The Game Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

‘The gravest threat to humanity has arrived,’ the official synopsis reads, ‘and it’s already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind.’

Judging by the action in the trailer, which sees four humans scavenge parts to reactivate a Transformer, we could speculate that this is what the loop of the game involves.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
among us hide and seek
?>
News

Among Us gets new Hide and Seek mode in December 2022

Among Us is getting a new mode called Hide and Seek. It was announced via a new trailer at The…

Edmond Tran
star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor was officially revealed in a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Edmond Tran
Judas Ken Levine Judas
?>
News

Bioshock creator's new game 'Judas' finally announced

Judas, the new game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story, was revealed with a gameplay trailer…

Edmond Tran
Crash Team Rumble Wumpa League
?>
News

Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

The long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known as Wumpa League, has finally been revealed as Crash Team Rumble.

Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revealed, featuring Idris Elba

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion story Phantom Liberty has been revealed, featuring Idris Elba, and released…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login