Total War: Pharaoh is the new Creative Assembly strategy game

The blockbuster strategy game series is heading to Ancient Egypt for its next instalment
24 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Sega and Creative Assembly have announced Total War: Pharaoh, the next game in the long-running strategy series, Total War. The game is slated for release on PC sometime in October 2023.

Next to the Civilization series, the blockbuster-level Total War series is one of the leading strategy games in the genre. It involves aspects of both strategic management and battlefield tactics, and is known for its skirmishes that involve hundreds of individual soldiers and military units clashing in real-time. Previous games have explored Rome, Japan, Medieval England, and the Warhammer universe.

Total War: Pharaoh will continue that tradition, and introduce aspects like dramatic weather – torrential rain, sandstorms, and raging fires are mentioned in the official press release – that will affect the battlefield. Campaigns will now be customisable to create more granular variation between playthroughs, and eight leaders will be available at launch, with additional leaders being added as post-launch expansion content.

The game will come in three editions, according to its digital listings:

  • Standard Edition (USD $59.99)
    • Includes the game
  • Deluxe Edition (USD $72.87)
    • Includes the game
    • Faction Pack DLC 1
    • Digital Soundtrack
  • Dynasty Edition (USD $91.46)
    • Includes the game
    • Faction Pack DLC 1
    • Faction Pack DLC 2
    • Faction Pack DLC 3
    • Campaign Pack DLC
    • Digital Soundtrack

Pre-orders of the game will include cosmetic armour packs, as well as entry to an Early Access Weekend, to be held at an unannounced date.

Total War Pharaoh will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store when it releases in October 2023.

In other Egyptian-themed PC strategy game news, PlaySide Publishing also announced Dynasty of the Sands on the same day as Total War: Pharaoh. It’s a survival city-building game due for release in 2024.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

