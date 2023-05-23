News

 > News > PC

PlaySide Publishing announces first title, Dynasty of the Sands

An Ancient Egyptian-themed city-building strategy game, Dynasty of the Sands is the first title to be signed by PlaySide Publishing.
24 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Dynasty of the Sands

PC

Image: Rocket Flair Studio

Share Icon

PlaySide Studios, the Australian development house known for games like Age of Darkness: Final Stand, has announced the first game to be signed by its new publishing arm, PlaySide Publishing. The title in question is Dynasty of the Sands, a survival city-building game set in ancient Egypt which tasks you with resource gathering, civilization building, and population management.

The game comes from Rocket Flair Studios, a team based in Northern Ireland that is also currently developing the underwater colony builder Surviving the Abyss, published by Paradox Arc. Like Surviving the Abyss, Dynasty of the Sands will be released in Steam Early Access.

The game is currently slated for 2024.

Dynasty will have features common to modern city-building games, such as individual needs and desires for each citizen, seasons, and a day/night cycle, as well as simulation of wildlife and disease to better represent the historical era.

Players will have to manage hunger and thirst to keep their population thriving in desert conditions, as well as manage a belief system that will pressure them to appease Egyptian gods. Laws and mandates will also be implemented for population management.

In a provided statement, Rocket Flair Studio Lead James Bradley said the studio wanted to ‘create a meditative, dreamlike city builder with high replayability and where every decision, no matter how small, had lasting consequences’.

As the first title to be signed by PlaySide Publishing, Dynasty feels very in line with the company’s existing experience in the realm of PC strategy games.

You can now wishlist Dynasty of the Sands on Steam.

In other Ancient Egyptian-themed PC strategy game news, Creative Assembly and Sega have also announced Total War: Pharaoh, the latest entry in the long-running grand strategy series.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Education & Student News Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
diablo immortal game loot boxes pegi plaion
?>
News

Activision Blizzard and Plaion fined for not disclosing loot boxes

PEGI has taken a tougher stance on loot boxes in games since early 2020.

Leah J. Williams
alone in the dark mini showcase
?>
News

Alone in the Dark reboot gets mini-showcase in May 2023

Alone in the Dark will get a re-reveal during an upcoming THQ Nordic mini-showcase.

Leah J. Williams
Apple Design Awards 2023
?>
News

Apple Design Awards 2023 finalists include Marvel Snap, and more

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.

Edmond Tran
igea smart program 2023
?>
Education & Student News

IGEA launches SMART game mentorship program for 2023

The SMART Program will officially return in 2023, with new mentorship opportunities for emerging game creators.

Leah J. Williams
Total War: Pharaoh
?>
News

Total War: Pharaoh is the new Creative Assembly strategy game

The blockbuster strategy game series is heading to Ancient Egypt for its next instalment

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login