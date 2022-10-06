News

 > Culture

The Super Mario Bros Movie reveals first trailer, featuring Mario’s voice

Nintendo and Illumination Pictures have unveiled a first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a new trailer.
7 Oct 2022
Edmond Tran
The Super Mario Bros Movie

Culture

Image: Nintendo / Illumination Pictures

Share Icon

The first look at The Super Mario Bros Movie has been revealed. Legendary Nintendo game designer and Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto unveiled the trailer in a special Nintendo Direct presentation, where Chris Meledanri, CEO of Illumination Pictures (Despicable Me) shared comments about the seven-year-long production of the film, and noted that animation work on the production will be completed shortly. Actors Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jack Black (Jumanji, Psychonauts 2) also shared brief comments.

The trailer opens with longtime Mario antagonist Bowser, King of the Koopas, arriving at an icy kingdom with a legion of Koopa troopers and Magi Koopas, to lay siege to a race of penguins, whose only means of attack seems to be throwing snowballs.

The trailer then cuts to the Mushroom Kingdom, where Mario is flung into the world for seemingly the first time, amazed by its surroundings.

The iconic character sports a slightly more realistic look (which was leaked days earlier), and very much has the voice of Chris Pratt, who sports a slight American-Italian accent. Mario is discovered by Toad (Keegan Michael Key), who jokingly informs him which mushrooms in the land are poison, and which are not.

A brief sting also gives us a look at Mario’s brother Luigi, who is running from Dry Bones Koopa in a haunted, spooky location.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is slated for release on 7 April 2023 in North America and 28 April 2023 in Japan.

The film features several high-profile actors who play the iconic characters of the Mario Bros. world, including:

  • Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach
  • Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi
  • Jack Black (Jumanji) as Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as Toad
  • Seth Rogen (Superbad) as Donkey Kong
  • Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Cranky Kong
  • Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) as Kamek
  • Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) as Foreman Spike
  • Charles Martinet (The voice of Mario) in undisclosed role/s.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
activision blizzard
?>
News

Overwatch 2 servers struggle with major demand, DDoS hits

Overwatch 2 is currently dealing with a range of issues, including slow game servers and multiple DDoS attacks.

Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard cade
?>
News

Brazil's CADE approves Microsoft and Activison Blizzard deal

The Brazil Administrative Council for Economic Defense has approved Microsoft's bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Leah J. Williams
Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Sledgehammer Games
?>
News

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare 2 reportedly in the works

A new report suggests that Activision studio Sledgehammer Games is at work on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2.

Edmond Tran
tentacles shooter game gamuzumi
?>
News

Nintendo reportedly cracking down on eShop hentai games

Developer Gamuzumi has alleged Nintendo has changed its policy on explicit content.

Leah J. Williams
nba 2k23 apple arcade october 2022
?>
News

Every new game coming to Apple Arcade in October 2022

Here's everything you can expect from Apple Arcade this October.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login