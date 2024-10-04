A new Sims mobile game, Town Stories, has been revealed

A new Sims spin-off for iOS and Android, titled The Sims: Town Stories, has been revealed by fan-posted footage that seems to have come from a recent gameplay test or early release. As posted by The Sims Mobile Access and reported by Sims Community, the footage reveals a stylised version of The Sims with a focus on meeting iconic Sims characters, and performing various tasks for them.

Bella Goth is one of the featured characters in this spin-off, and she’ll help players through a prologue chapter which teaches basic click-based gameplay. To finish quests in The Sims: Town Stories, you’ll explore local neighbourhoods, harvest special essences (a bit like in MySims) and work your way towards unlocking the next “episodes” of gameplay.

Based on the title, and the gameplay shown off, it does appear The Sims: Town Stories will have more of a focus on quests than your standard Sims game (a bit more like the handheld spin-offs), with lore and tidbits revealed as you meet new characters, interact with them, and build your standing in your Sims community. The more quests you complete, the more rewards you’ll gather, allowing you to decorate your home lot any way you please.

Per details surfaced by Sims Community, the game is set in a new town called “Plumbrook” where players will be able to craft “the perfect town” and shape its “vibrant community.” But players will also face challenges from Sims in town, as they’ll need to earn their trust to ensure a harmonious living space.

“Get to know the quirky and endearing residents of Plumbrook! From Bella Goth, the elegant newcomer with a flair for eerie yet enchanting gardens, to Bob Pancakes, who discovers a passion for baking and garners a devoted following,” the Town Stories description reads.

“Help Torajiro, the grumpy recluse, find inspiration through his interactions with Ms. Nicole Vogue, the talented fashionista overcoming her self-doubt. And don’t forget Gizmo Cogspin, the whimsical inventor whose fantastic creations often go hilariously awry!”

As this appears to be a free-to-play mobile game, we can expect there will be microtransactions that creep into this gameplay loop. Given this game appears to have leaked early, we don’t know much about how microtransactions will work, but we imagine there will be elements like tokens for speeding up gameplay and quests, or potentially options for purchasing premium furniture.

According to Sims Community, the game is slowly becoming available around the world, with some players reporting availability on the Google Play Store. At this stage, the game hasn’t been officially announced by EA or Maxis, so this could be a soft-launch rollout for a more experimental project. We’ll likely hear much more about The Sims: Town Stories in the near future.