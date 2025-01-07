The Pokemon Center christens 2025 ‘The Year of Eevee’

The Pokemon Center has officially announced 2025 is ‘The Year of Eevee’, confirming the fan-favourite Pokemon will be celebrated throughout the year with “an abundance of adorable products on the way.” At this stage, it appears the Eevee celebration may be limited to The Pokemon Center and its many products, but the celebrations could hint at developments in other Pokemon media.

One of the biggest upcoming releases for the franchise is Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new game believed to be one of the Nintendo Switch 2‘s launch titles. We already know Eevee will appear in this game, as Sylveon was featured in its first teaser trailer. Notably, Sylveon was introduced in the Pokemon X&Y generation, which Pokemon Legends: Z-A appears to link to.

Should we crack out the conspiracy goggles, we could draw links between it being ‘The Year of Eevee’ and this game launching. We could even speculate that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will introduce a new Eeveelution, given the appearance of Sylveon and the fact that it remains the ‘newest’ Eeveelution in the long-running line. It’s been quite some time since a new Eeveelution debuted, and if it happens at all, it’ll likely be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A first.

And of course, it would make sense to release whole new lines of products to celebrate the arrival of such a new addition, right?

We also certainly have to leave room for the possibility that Eevee is simply one of the most popular Pokemon, behind Pikachu, and that its merchandise continues to sell well. Introducing new product lines regardless of a new Eeveelution just makes sense, and there’s no doubt upcoming figures, key chains, Funko Pop! Vinyls, kitchenware, and plushes will be welcomed by fans.

Elsewhere, celebrations for Eevee will also continue in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG). Its latest expansion, Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions spotlights Eevee, with each Eeveelution getting its own mini tin, and surprise boxes being covered by Terastallized Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon, and more.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see whether this celebration of Eevee hints at bigger things for the Pokemon games, and a potential new, highly-coveted Eeveelution.

If past celebrations like The Year of Luigi, or Sega’s Year of Shadow, are any indication, there’s certainly high hopes for what The Year of Eevee could bring. For now, we’ll have to wait to see whether the Pokemon Center celebrations spread beyond new merchandise.