The Last of Us: Season 2 will air in mid-April 2025

The Last of Us is officially set to return for its second season from 13 April 2025. As announced, it will air on HBO’s Max streaming service, Binge in Australia, and other equivalents around the world, with seven episodes airing over a number of weeks.

To date, we’ve already learned a lot about what to expect – largely as this second season is directly inspired by The Last of Us Part 2. Should this season follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, we expect it to closely adapt the events of this game, possibly with some minor tweaks to ensure maximum heartache.

In continuing the story of Ellie and Joel, we’ll see a range of new faces in The Last of Us: Season 2, the most notable being Kaityln Dever’s Abby, who plays a key part in the events of the game. We’ll also see the debut of Dina, played by Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Nora, played Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2), Jess, played by Young Mazino (Beef), and Mel, played by Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways).

We’ll also see the arrival of wonderful Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice, Home Alone), whose character isn’t yet announced. In a fun bit of trivia, it’s also worth noting that Tati Gabrielle is actually playing the title character in Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Read: How Abby in ‘The Last of Us: Part 2’ challenged players to think differently

In addition to revealing the release date for The Last of Us: Season 2, HBO has also released a bunch of character posters for the upcoming season, providing hints about what’s to come.

Image: HBO

Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, is represented by a broken watch – in a “time’s up” sort of manner, if you get the drift. Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, is represented by her guitar. Meanwhile Kaityln Dever’s Abby stands on the symbol of the Fireflies, the militia group attempting to overthrow FEDRA and fight for the survival of their own.

With the tagline “Every Path Has a Price” it’s easy to assume this season will focus on the risks and consequences stemming from the first season, and the fallout of Joel’s actions in particular.

We expect to hear much more about The Last of Us: Season 2 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned as HBO ramps up to deliver the next chapter in Joel and Ellie’s story.