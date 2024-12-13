Naughty Dog is developing a sci-fi space adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The final world premiere trailer at The Game Awards 2024 was for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new game from Naughty Dog.

The trailer started with a quote about generational suffering, and this led into a scene set in space, with a broken planet wheeling away in the distance. The camera then pans to reveal a Porsche spacecraft, before switching to a person named Jordan shaving their head, while also watching an anime on TV.

This directly leads into a scene where Jordan speaks with a woman on their monitor, discussing a mysterious planet that’s described as being too dangerous to explore.

As hinted, they appear to be a bounty hunter looking to grab criminals who wander space. Putting on a Pet Shop Boys record, and defying the recommendations of their superior, Jordan sets off to nab their bounty (it should be noted the Porsche spacecraft is theirs, and they wear Adidas shoes).

Notably, Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2), who’s going from strength to strength as an actress. You simply love to see it.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is currently in development, and we’re likely to hear much more about it in future.