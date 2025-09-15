Team Falcons Defeat Xtreme Gaming at Dota 2 The International 2025

The world’s biggest esports stage has closed its curtains and crowned its champion – Team Falcons emerged victorious at The International 2025. The tense grand final against Xtreme Gaming ended in an upsetting loss for the team, and fans of Dota 2 witnessed one of the most nailbiting matches in recent history.



The International 2025 was held in front of a packed arena and naturally millions of Dota 2 esports enthusiasts were watching online, probably still wondering, why elves in Dota have Australian accents. This goes to show that The International still is the gold standard in esports, despite it being one of the older competitions nowadays.

Team Falcons is now holding the Aegis of Champions – it remains to be seen how long they’re able to hold that title, there’s always next year, after all. Speaking of next year, the next International will be held in Shanghai, so be prepared for spectacle event that might even overtake this year’s colossal showing.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Falcons Win The International 2025 Competition?

Expectations were high with Team Falcons, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t just hope who secured their win, it was their consistency and resilience. Landing phases were just as planned out as the late-game execution, as well as their coordination and choice of heroes.

There was a decisive edge over Xtreme Gaming and they ultimately crumbled against Team Falcons’ adaptability.



Expectedly, there were clutch teamfights around Roshan that were topped off with perfectly timed rotations, arguably keeping Xtreme on the back foot of the match. Xtreme Gaming had its moments – but at the end of the day, the disciplined and calculated approach of Team Falcons had too much momentum for them to prevail.

The International 2025 Prize Pool and Some Tournament Highlights to Boot

You can imagine how big the prize pool for a competition like this is – and Team Falcons took home the lion’s share of a cool $2m.

Beyond the money, the prestige of lifting the Aegis must truly be what Team Falcons was after and it truly sets The International apart.

Plus, don’t forget – this year also featured some of the most talked-about matches in recent Dota 2 memory, so the road to the final wasn’t just filled with surprises, it was practically littered in them.