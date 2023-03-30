The Best Deals from the PlayStation Store Spring Sale

The PlayStation Store has kicked off its month-long Spring Sale, also known as the Easter Sale in some regions. With it comes a slew of excellent deals on PS4 and PS5 games, so if you’ve had your eye on something, now is a good time to see how deep of a discount it has.

Some of the standout deals include big discounts on first-party PlayStation titles like Horizon Forbidden West (43% off), The Last of Us Part I (-29% off), and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (-60% off). 2K Games and Ubisoft also have some big discounts on some of their recent back catalog.

And, as always, there are plenty of fantastic indie games on offer as well, so if you’ve been unsure about something, now is probably a great time to grab your next favourite game for under ten bucks. If you’ve just seen John Wick 4, you might also be interested to know that the game which influenced its final, bird’s eye view action scene, The Hong Kong Massacre, is under five dollars.

We’ve listed some of our personal favourites from the sale, as well as good deals that caught our eye below. If nothing here takes your fancy, know that there are hundreds more titles on offer that we didn’t mention.

You can browse the full, enormous catalogue of deals on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Store Spring Sale / Easter Sale ends on 26 April 2023.

PlayStation Store Spring Sale – The Best PS4 and PS5 Game Deals

(Please note: All prices listed below are in USD, though comparable price discounts should be available in other regional stores.)

Abzu – $19.99 $6.99 (-65%)

– (-65%) Alan Wake Remastered – $29.99 $13.49 (-55%)

– (-55%) A Plague Tale: Requiem – $38.99 $59.99 (-35%)

– (-35%) Armello – $19.99 $5.99 (-70%)

– (-70%) Assassin’s Creed Origins – $59.99 $14.99 (-70%)

(-70%) A Way Out – $29.99 $5.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Bastion – $14.99 $2.24 (-80%)

(-80%) Batman Arkham Collection – $59.99 $5.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Bayonetta – $24.99 $8.74 (-80%)

(-80%) Before We Leave – $19.99 $4.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Blasphemous – $24.99 $6.24 (-75%)

(-75%) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $39.99 $13.99 (-65%)

(-65%) Borderlands 3 – $59.99 $8.99 (-85%)

(-85%) Castlevania Advance Collection – $19.99 $11.99 (-40%)

(-40%) Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood – $19.99 $3.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Catherine: Full Body – $39.99 $9.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Chasm – $19.99 $7.99 (-60%)

(-60%) Control – $29.99 $8.99 (-70%)

(-70%) Dishonored 2 – $29.99 $5.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Donut County – $12.99 $3.89 (-70%)

(-70%) Dragon Quest Inquisition: Deluxe Edition – $19.99 $6.99 (-65%)

(-65%) Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – $109.49 $38.49 (-65%)

(-65%) Ghostrunner – $29.99 $10.49 (-65%)

(-65%) Ghostwire: Tokyo – $59.99 $20.99 (-65%)

(-65%) Hardspace: Shipbreaker – $39.99 $23.99 (-40%)

(-40%) Hoa – $14.99 $7.49 (-50%)

(-50%) Horizon Forbidden West – $69.99 $39.89 (-43%)

(-43%) Judgment – $39.99 $15.99 (-60%)

(-60%) Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition – $59.99 $11.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Katamari Damacy REROLL – $29.99 $7.49 (-75%)

(-75%) Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – $24.99 $14.99 (-40%)

(-40%) L.A. Noire – $39.99 $19.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $49.99 $19.99 (-60%)

(-60%) Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $19.99 $3.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Metal: Hellsinger – $39.99 $29.99 (-25%)

(-25%) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $19.99 $4.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – $59.99 $8.99 (-85%)

(-85%) Minit – $9.99 $1.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Mortal Kombat 11 – $49.99 $9.99 (-70%)

(-70%) Moving Out – $24.99 $6.24 (-75%)

(-75%) Mutazione – $19.99 $9.99 (-50%)

(-50%) My Friend Peppa Pig – $39.99 $19.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $39.99 $9.99 (-75%)

(-75%) NBA 2K23 – $69.99 $23.09 (-75%)

(-75%) New Tales from the Borderlands – $39.99 $19.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Nidhogg – $14.99 $5.99 (-60%)

(-60%) Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $49.99 $9.99 (-80%)

(-80%) NORCO – $14.49 $10.14 (-30%)

(-30%) OlliOlli World – $29.99 $17.99 (-40%)

(-40%) Outer Wilds – $24.99 $14.99 (-40%)

(-40%) Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 – $34.99 $6.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Paradise Killer – $19.99 $9.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $29.99 $8.99 (-70%)

(-70%) Rain World – $19.99 $9.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Red Dead Redemption 2 – $59.99 $19.79 (-67%)

(-67%) Rollerdrome – $29.99 $14.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – $14.99 $4.94 (-67%)

(-67%) Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut – $19.99 $4.99 (-75%)

(-75%) Shenmue III – $39.99 $3.99 (-90%)

(-90%) Star Wars: Squadrons – $39.99 $5.99 (-85%)

(-85%) SUPERHOT – $24.99 $9.99 (-60%)

(-60%) The Forgotten City – $29.99 $17.99 (-40%)

(-40%) The Hong Kong Massacre – $19.99 $2.99 (-85%)

(-85%) The Last of Us Part I – $69.99 $49.69 (-29%)

(-29%) The Outer Worlds – $29.99 $19.79 (-34%)

(-34%) The Quarry – $69.99 $34.99 (-50%)

(-50%) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $39.99 $19.99 (-50%)

(-50%) The Yakuza Remastered Collection – $39.99 $13.99 (-65%)

(-65%) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $59.99 $29.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $29.99 $4.49 (-70%)

(-70%) Transistor – $19.99 $3.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Untitled Goose Game – $19.99 $9.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Vampyr – $39.99 $7.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Vanquish – $24.99 $8.74 (-65%)

(-65%) Watch Dogs 2 – $49.99 $9.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Watch Dogs Legion – $59.99 $8.99 (-85%)

(-85%) Wayward Strand – $19.99 $15.99 (-20%)

(-20%) Wolfenstein II: the New Colossus – $39.99 $5.99 (-85%)

(-85%) XCOM 2 Collection – $99.99 $9.99 (-90%)

(-90%) Yakuza 0 – $19.99 $5.99 (-70%)

(-70%) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life- $19.99 $5.99 (-70%)

(-70%) Yoku’s Island Express – $19.99 $3.99 (-80%)

(-80%) Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS – $29.99 $5.99 (-80%)