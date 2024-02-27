News

 > News > Business

Supermassive Games impacted by major layoffs

Around 90 staff at Supermassive Games are expected to lose their jobs.
27 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
supermassive games dark pictures layoffs

Business

Image: Supermassive Games

Share Icon

Supermassive Games, the studio known for its work on Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, is undergoing a major “reorganisation” in the coming weeks, with a significant number of developers set to be laid off. The news was confirmed in a statement on Twitter / X which acknowledged the current difficulties facing the games industry.

“It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this,” Supermassive announced. “After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganisation of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.”

“This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly, with many efforts made to avoid this outcome. We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible. We’re committed to focussing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the studio.”

Read: Until Dawn is getting a PS5 and PC remaster in 2024

While Supermassive’s statement did not reveal the scope of incoming layoffs, a report from Bloomberg has alleged around 90 workers are expected to be laid off, accounting for around 30% of the entire studio. Per Bloomberg, around 150 staff have been informed they’re at risk of losing their jobs, and more than half will be let go in the coming weeks.

The decision to lay off staff at Supermassive Games comes as a surprise, as the studio is currently working on a number of active projects. It’s collaborating with Behaviour Interactive on a Dead by Daylight spin-off game; it’s working on Little Nightmares 3 with Bandai Namco Entertainment; we’re due to hear more news about the next Dark Pictures game – Directive 8020 – shortly; it’s overseeing a remaster of Until Dawn for PS5 handled by Ballistic Moon; and Until Dawn is also being turned into a feature film.

Given the alleged number of staff laid off in this round of cuts, plans for these projects may change – but for now, we’ll have to wait to see what happens. In the end, the games are far less important than the people working behind the scenes, who will be out of a job during an incredibly tough economic period.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the upcoming layoffs at Supermassive Games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
gcap 2024 return dates
?>
News

Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) returns in October 2024

IGEA has confirmed the return dates for the annual GCAP conference.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch successor
?>
News

Nintendo allegedly targeting March 2025 for next-gen console

A new report has alleged hardware supply concerns inspired a console release pushback.

Leah J. Williams
Stardew Valley Update 1.6 New Content Items Secrets
?>
News

Stardew Valley: Update 1.6 gets March 2024 release date

Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.6 update finally has a launch date.

Leah J. Williams
Saltsea Chronicles review key art
?>
News

Die Gute Fabrik halts production due to funding challenges

Die Gute Fabrik staff downed tools in mid-February 2024, and will be seeking in the near future.

Leah J. Williams
solium infernum league of geeks gameplay strategy
?>
News

First Solium Infernum reviews praise strategy gameplay and atmosphere

The first reviews for Solium Infernum are wildly positive, with many praising its style and substance.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login