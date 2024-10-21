SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards winners revealed

The SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards were a chance to stop and celebrate the wonderful, creative worlds of games, both locally and internationally. Throughout the evening, a range of winners were crowned across multiple categories, some judge-voted, and some fan-voted.
It was nice to see some love for Australian-made games in the mix, with Mystiques: Haunted Antiques taking out the People’s Choice Award on the night, and it was equally lovely to see the under-the-radar puzzle adventure The Many Pieces of Mr Coo pick up the coveted Game of the Year award.
For those who’ve yet to play this game, it’s a marvellous animated adventure buoyed by a real sense of ingenuity – and we can absolutely see why it caught the eyes of the judges.
Beyond these titles, there were plenty of deserving games crowned.
Here’s the full list of winners from the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.
SXSW Sydney 2024: Games Awards – Full List of Winners
Best International Game
- Until Then, Polychroma Games
- Airborne Empire, The Wandering Band
- 1000xRESIST, Sunset Visitor 斜陽過客 – [WINNER]
- Botany Manor, Balloon Studios
- Boxes: Lost Fragments, Big Loop Studios
Discovery Award
- Death of the Reprobate, Joe Richardson Games
- No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Somi – [WINNER]
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress
- Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studios
- Wax Heads, Patattie Games
Best Student Game
- Block Buddies, Super Mega Ultra Team Studios
- Viva La Grind, Masked Moonlight Interactive
- MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame Mayhem, Team Partybomb – [WINNER]
- Arcane Raiders, Team Stingray
- Armless Samurai, Playmakers Development Team
WINGS Award
- Fishbowl, imissmyfriends.studio
Tabletop Award
- Fight with Spirit, Storybrewers Roleplaying – [WINNER]
People’s Choice Award
- Mystiques: Haunted Antiques, Lemonade Games – [WINNER]
SXSW Sydney 2024: Game of the Year
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Nacho Rodríguez – [WINNER]
- INDIKA, Odd Meter Games
- Demonschool, Necrosoft Games
- Arco, Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer
- Crab God, Chaos Theory Games
Disclosure: The GamesHub editorial team served on the judging panel for the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.