News

 > News > Culture

SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards winners revealed

Here's the full list of winners from the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.
21 Oct 2024 8:48
Leah J. Williams
many pieces of mr coo sxsw sydney games awards 2024

Culture

Image: Nacho Rodríguez

Share Icon

The SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards were a chance to stop and celebrate the wonderful, creative worlds of games, both locally and internationally. Throughout the evening, a range of winners were crowned across multiple categories, some judge-voted, and some fan-voted.

It was nice to see some love for Australian-made games in the mix, with Mystiques: Haunted Antiques taking out the People’s Choice Award on the night, and it was equally lovely to see the under-the-radar puzzle adventure The Many Pieces of Mr Coo pick up the coveted Game of the Year award.

For those who’ve yet to play this game, it’s a marvellous animated adventure buoyed by a real sense of ingenuity – and we can absolutely see why it caught the eyes of the judges.

Beyond these titles, there were plenty of deserving games crowned.

Read: Death of the Reprobate is one of the funniest game I’ve ever played

Here’s the full list of winners from the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.

SXSW Sydney 2024: Games Awards – Full List of Winners

Best International Game

  • Until Then, Polychroma Games
  • Airborne Empire, The Wandering Band
  • 1000xRESIST, Sunset Visitor 斜陽過客 – [WINNER]
  • Botany Manor, Balloon Studios
  • Boxes: Lost Fragments, Big Loop Studios

Discovery Award

  • Death of the Reprobate, Joe Richardson Games
  • No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Somi – [WINNER]
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress
  • Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studios
  • Wax Heads, Patattie Games

Best Student Game

  • Block Buddies, Super Mega Ultra Team Studios 
  • Viva La Grind, Masked Moonlight Interactive
  • MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame Mayhem, Team Partybomb – [WINNER]
  • Arcane Raiders, Team Stingray
  • Armless Samurai, Playmakers Development Team

WINGS Award

  • Fishbowl, imissmyfriends.studio

Tabletop Award

  • Fight with Spirit, Storybrewers Roleplaying – [WINNER]

People’s Choice Award

  • Mystiques: Haunted Antiques, Lemonade Games – [WINNER]

SXSW Sydney 2024: Game of the Year

  • The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Nacho Rodríguez – [WINNER]
  • INDIKA, Odd Meter Games
  • Demonschool, Necrosoft Games
  • Arco, Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer
  • Crab God, Chaos Theory Games

Disclosure: The GamesHub editorial team served on the judging panel for the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
cult of the lamb metal album
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb is getting a six-track metal album

Members of Trivium, Animals as Leaders, and more have contributed to the album.

Leah J. Williams
madam mim disney lorcana
?>
News

Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea Card Preview – Madam Mim, Truly Marvelous

Speed up your quest for victory with added lore accrual.

Leah J. Williams
naruto fortnite leak
?>
News

Bandai Namco is allegedly cutting its headcount

New Naruto and One Piece games have reportedly been cancelled or paused at the company.

Leah J. Williams
league of legends game characters
?>
News

Riot Games is "building for the future" by laying off staff

Riot co-founder Marc Merill stated it's not about saving money, but ensuring the "right expertise" is secured.

Leah J. Williams
xbox partner preview game
?>
News

Xbox Partner Preview returns on 17 October

Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games, and more will show off new trailers.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login