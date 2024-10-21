SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards winners revealed

The SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards were a chance to stop and celebrate the wonderful, creative worlds of games, both locally and internationally. Throughout the evening, a range of winners were crowned across multiple categories, some judge-voted, and some fan-voted.

It was nice to see some love for Australian-made games in the mix, with Mystiques: Haunted Antiques taking out the People’s Choice Award on the night, and it was equally lovely to see the under-the-radar puzzle adventure The Many Pieces of Mr Coo pick up the coveted Game of the Year award.

For those who’ve yet to play this game, it’s a marvellous animated adventure buoyed by a real sense of ingenuity – and we can absolutely see why it caught the eyes of the judges.

Beyond these titles, there were plenty of deserving games crowned.

Here’s the full list of winners from the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.

SXSW Sydney 2024: Games Awards – Full List of Winners

Best International Game

Until Then, Polychroma Games

Airborne Empire, The Wandering Band

1000xRESIST, Sunset Visitor 斜陽過客 – [WINNER]

Botany Manor, Balloon Studios

Boxes: Lost Fragments, Big Loop Studios

Discovery Award

Death of the Reprobate, Joe Richardson Games

No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Somi – [WINNER]

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress

Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studios

Wax Heads, Patattie Games

Best Student Game

Block Buddies, Super Mega Ultra Team Studios

Viva La Grind, Masked Moonlight Interactive

MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame Mayhem, Team Partybomb – [WINNER]

Arcane Raiders, Team Stingray

Armless Samurai, Playmakers Development Team

WINGS Award

Fishbowl, imissmyfriends.studio

Tabletop Award

Fight with Spirit, Storybrewers Roleplaying – [WINNER]

People’s Choice Award

Mystiques: Haunted Antiques, Lemonade Games – [WINNER]

SXSW Sydney 2024: Game of the Year

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Nacho Rodríguez – [WINNER]

INDIKA, Odd Meter Games

Demonschool, Necrosoft Games

Arco, Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer

Crab God, Chaos Theory Games

Disclosure: The GamesHub editorial team served on the judging panel for the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Awards.