Horror adventure Until Dawn is getting a movie adaptation

Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn is set to get a major big-screen film adaptation in future, with the project currently in active development. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it’s set to be directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) with a script penned by Blair Butler (The Invitation) and overseen by Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun, Annabelle).

Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions are helming the project, suggesting it will closely align with its video game counterpart. Given Supermassive’s Until Dawn is a video game that was created with a cinematic focus in mind, there’s also high hopes for this adaptation, and its potential appeal for horror film fans.

Notably, many of the game’s main cast was played by experienced Hollywood and TV actors via mocap, with Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Brett Dalton, and Peter Stomare being part of the action. It’s been several years since Until Dawn released, and Sandberg will likely have a fresh vision for the game’s adaptation – but a return for any of the original cast would be most welcome.

For now, the project is only being described as “an R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centring on an ensemble cast” but we’re likely to hear more about the project shortly.

Beyond its cast, perhaps the most intriguing change for the upcoming adaptation will be its new focus on a linear plot. The original version of Until Dawn tells a cinematic narrative, but features a high level of interactivity which allows players to determine the outcome of the story. There are multiple endings for Until Dawn, and multiple outcomes for each of its characters.

In adapting the story for a film format, there will now be “canon” story options – or, at the very least, a new interpretation of the events of Until Dawn, and how they should really play out. With major game-changing moments in every runthrough – including avoidable character deaths, dramatic reveals, and new lore – the film adaptation will likely keep viewers guessing at every turn.

Stay tuned for more details about the Until Dawn film adaptation currently in development.