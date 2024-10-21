Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea Card Preview – Madam Mim, Truly Marvelous

Madam Mim of The Sword in the Stone is terrifying, no matter your age. She’s terrifying if you watched The Sword in the Stone growing up, and if you watched it even later in life. There’s just something about her evil little face and toothy grin that screams malevolence. Her design is part of the reason why she’s such an enduring Disney villain – and likely why she’s getting a brand new card in Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea.

Thanks to the folks at Ravensburger, GamesHub is happy to reveal the debut of new Azurite Sea card, Madam Mim, Truly Marvelous. Gaze upon her terror and her beauty below.

Image: Alice Pisoni / Ravensburger

The card art here is strong, and does a wonderful job highlight Madam Mim’s worst features: her wide-mouthed smile, her piercing gaze, and her haphazard hair. As a nice little nod to Disney Lorcana itself, Madam Mim is also playing cards. “I’ll give you a sporting chance. I’m mad about games, you know,” she says in the flavour text. Aren’t we all, Madam Mim? Aren’t we all.

Now, let’s break down her abilities. She’s got a three-ink cost to play, and can’t be turned into ink. She’s got 2 attack power and 3 defence/health, which is serviceable (although not fantastic). She also gets one lore, which is… fine.

Read: Disney Lorcana Gateway review – A perfect intro for newcomers

Where Madam Mim could be a truly handy companion is in using her “Oh, Bat Gizzards” ability. This allows you to spend two ink to choose and discard a card, and then gain lore. As long as you can spend two ink, you can use this ability, potentially speeding up your lore accrual, while keep Madam Mim on the battlefield. One card is a significant sacrifice for lore, but you might need this ability in dire circumstances.

As revealed, Madam Mim is fairly standard fodder for Disney Lorcana. She’s not a must-have character, but with a strong ability attached, she could certainly be a help for those playing a purple deck. Of course, if any players are working a Madam Mim-themed deck (and more power to you), she could also be useful for shifting Madam Mim, Rival of Merlin.

We’ll have much more on Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea when this set launches on 15 November 2024 at local game retailers. You can learn more about the set on the Lorcana website.