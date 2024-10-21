Cult of the Lamb is getting a six-track metal album

Cult of the Lamb is getting a new six-track metal album known as Hymns of the Unholy, featuring members and alumni of Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Animals as Leaders, Monuments, Malevolence, Polyphia, and While She Sleeps. The album is being described as a “metal reimagining” of River Boy’s original soundtrack for the game, with new twists on each song.

Hymns of the Unholy launches on 28 October 2024, and will be available on all major music platforms, as well as in physical format via the Devolver Digital store.

The lead single from the album is Cult by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage), Scott LePage (Polyphia) and Mike Malyan (ex-Monuments), and it’s even got an accompanying music video to amp up those hard-hitting metal vibes. The Lamb will certainly be pleased.

As noted, the video is animated by Half Giant, and features footage from past Cult of the Lamb trailers, as well as new scenes that round out the story of the Lamb’s rise to Godhood.

“We’re huge fans of metal music and know there’s a lot of metalheads in the Cult of the Lamb community too,” Jay Armstrong, co-founder of Massive Monster said in a press release.

“There’s a natural link between the game’s themes and heavy metal music and, given the recent release of our Unholy Alliance DLC and the Goat character, why not get some G.O.A.T.s from the world of metal to transform River Boy’s iconic melodies into heavy metal slammers?”

Matt Heafy, lead singer of Trivium, expressed similar excitement for the upcoming album. “Video games have always been an important part of my life, so it’s been amazing to work with the Massive Monster team and turn Cult of the Lamb’s iconic soundtrack into a metal album,” he said.

“There’s such a natural link between video games, heavy metal and the game’s themes that a collaboration like this just makes sense.”

Here’s the full track list from the upcoming album:

“CULT” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage), Scott LePage (Polyphia) & Mike Malyan (ex-Monuments) “CHAOS” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy (Trivium) & Mike Malyan “FAMINE” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones, Scott LePage & Mike Malyan “PESTILENCE” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy, Javier Reyes (Animals As Leaders) & Mike Malyan “CONQUEST” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Howard Jones, Josh Baines (Malevolence), Clay Gober (Polyphia) & Mike Malyan “DEATH” – Performed by Pick Up Goliath feat. Matthew K. Heafy, Sean Long (While She Sleeps) & Mike Malyan

You can now pre-save Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy on your favoured music platform.