Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct – How and When To Watch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to feature in a new Nintendo Direct airing 31 August 2023, with the showcase promising fresh looks at the upcoming platformer. As revealed by Nintendo , this Direct will be a dedicated showcase, with around 15 minutes of footage providing new details about Wonder, and how the game adapts the classic Mario formula.

So far, we’ve only seen an initial reveal trailer for the game – but what we have seen is very intriguing. In snippets, Nintendo has shown off a colourful and stylish 2D platformer bringing a host of new ideas to the Mario franchise – including new power-ups. The latest adventure features a fresh, bouncy animation style, and a world seemingly littered with wild and creative set pieces.

Notably, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first game to feature the new voice of Mario, after the retirement of tenured voice actor, Charles Martinet. Nintendo has previously promised to reveal the new voice of Mario when the time is right – and the latest Nintendo Direct could certainly be the ideal showcase.

For now, this remains speculation, but in any case, the latest Nintendo Direct should be worth tuning in for, if only to catch a glimpse at the new-look ‘Chibi’ Mario and his adorable pals.

How to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

The newly-announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will air on 31 August 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s how the timings work out around the world:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (1 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (31 August)

– 12:00 am AEST (1 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (31 August) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (1 September)

– 2:00 am NZST (1 September) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (31 August)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (31 August) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (31 August)

As with other Nintendo Direct showcases, it will air live on the official Nintendo YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for the latest reveals from the upcoming event.