Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping down

Charles Martinet, the voice actor who has portrayed Mario in
Going forward, the actor will move into a ‘Mario Ambassador’ role where he will continue to travel to
‘It has been an honour working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,’
In reply to the announcement, Martinet expressed enthusiasm for his next steps. ‘My new adventure begins!’ he tweeted. ‘You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo’
The timing of the announcement aligns with the upcoming release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest 3D game in the long-running franchise. When the initial trailer for this game released, there was much speculation that Martinet had been replaced, as Mario’s voice sounded different.
In a statement to IGN,
Notably, Martinet was also recently replaced as the voice of Mario for the blockbuster film adaptation of Super Mario Bros. While he appeared in the film as both Mario and Luigi’s dad, and a character named Guiseppe, actor Chris Pratt voiced Mario in his place.
After 27 years in the spotlight, Martinet will now formally step back from his iconic role. He leaves a long-lasting legacy in the world of video games that will be celebrated for years to come. Stay tuned to hear more about Martinet’s new role, and what’s next for the Mario franchise.
The latest game in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, launches on 20 October 2023.