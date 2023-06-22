Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for Switch

Nintendo dropped a surprise announcement of the next Super Mario Bros. game as its final reveal during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. It’s called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it serves as the next evolution of the series’ 2D platforming identity. It will arrive for
Super Mario Bros. Wonder most notably features a brand-new art style, leaving behind the relatively plain style that New Super Mario Bros. introduced. Wonder is more vibrant, colourful, and features far more expressive animations and visual effects.
Key to the new gameplay elements of Wonder are the Wonder Flower power-ups, which appear to have immense impacts, which change depending on the stage you’re currently in. According to
In addition, one new power-up will specifically turn Mario into an elephant, which is an inspired choice.
Notably, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will feature characters other than Mario – Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi will all be playable, and it appears the game will have a four-player cooperative mode.
Elsewhere in the June 2023