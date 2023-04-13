Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical launches in August 2023

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, from Australia’s Summerfall Studios, is officially set to launch for PC on 3 August 2023, after several years in development. The news was announced during the ‘Myth & Magic’ livestream celebration for the game, which featured an array of stellar live performances from the main cast of the adventure – which includes actors Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, Rahul Kohli, and more.

Also revealed during the livestream showcase was the main plot of the game, detailed in a flashy trailer. While we’ve long known about the game’s main protagonist, Grace, it was revealed that her path through Stray Gods will not be easy.

In the game, she’s accused of the murder of Calliope, a member of the pantheon of the Gods. Subsequently, Grace develops special powers, putting her under extreme scrutiny as she works to wield them with finesse, and clear her name through the power of song.

You can see this struggle in the game’s launch date trailer, now available for everyone to watch:

Alongside new, mystifying scenes, Summerfall Studios has also now revealed the full cast for the upcoming game, which reads as a smorgasbord of talent from across the world of acting and musicals:

Laura Bailey

Troy Baker

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Janina Gavankar

Khary Payton

Ashley Johnson

Felicia Day

Abubakar Salim

Rahul Kohli

Allegra Clark

Merle Dandridge

Erika Ishii

Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer

Anjali Bhimani

Kimberly Brooks

Anthony Rapp

Each will be part of the game’s musical tapestry, performing songs or standing in Grace’s way. As for the music itself, Stray Gods has been fashioned by a number of deft hands, including acclaimed composer Austin Wintory (known for his work on Journey, The Banner Saga, and Abzu), Australian pop star Montaigne, and Australian musical comedy trio Tripod (Simon Hall, Scott Edgar, and Steven Gates).

Keen players will be able to dive in with all the magic, music, and mayhem when Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical launches for PC on 3 August 2023. You can now wishlist the game on Steam.