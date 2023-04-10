News

 > News > Culture

Summerfall is hosting a Stray Gods live performance in April 2023

'An Evening with Stray Gods' will feature musical performances, new reveals, and more.
11 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
Stray Gods The Roleplaying Musical Key Art

Culture

Image: Summerfall Studios

Share Icon

Summerfall Studios is ready to pull back the curtain on its upcoming musical roleplaying adventure game, Stray Gods, with a live performance and showcase on 12 April 2023 set to reveal more about what to expect.

‘An Evening with Stray Gods‘ is being hosted live at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, United States, and will feature performances from the game’s cast – which includes voice actors Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn – as well as ‘new reveals’ from the game, and a live Q&A.

The show will be streamed live on the Critical Role Twitch channel, at twitch.tv/criticalrole, and will be free to watch for everyone. It will be the first major look at the game’s many songs, which form the backbone of the adventure, and these will likely lead to major surprises throughout the evening.

‘We’ve planned something truly special,’ Summerfall Studios announced on Twitter.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

Earlier in the year, Summerfall confirmed Stray Gods would release in 2023 – so it’s likely we’ll get an update on development during the show, or perhaps even a confirmed release date as we head towards the latter half of the year.

Whatever the case, ‘An Evening with Stray Gods‘ should be a spectacle. You can tune into the show at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 12:00 pm AEST | 11:30 am ACST | 10:00 am AWST (13 April)
  • United States – 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (12 April)
  • United Kingdom – 2:00 am GMT | 4:00 am CET | 3:00 am BST (13 April)

To register your interest for the event, head to the Humble Games website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
quakecon 2023 dates in-person byoc lan event
?>
News

QuakeCon 2023 dates and in-person details revealed

QuakeCon 2023 will be an in-person event – however, there will be no exhibit hall or general admission tickets.

Leah J. Williams
alice asylum game
?>
News

American McGee's Alice: Asylum has been rejected by EA

Over the last decade, American McGee has fought to create Alice Asylum. Now, the journey is over.

Leah J. Williams
Tekken 8
?>
News

Tekken 8 will have crossplay support, confirms director

Longtime Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada has seemingly confirmed crossplay for Tekken 8.

Edmond Tran
chad toprak screen australia games investment manager
?>
News

Screen Australia recruits Freeplay's Chad Toprak

Games industry leader Chad Toprak will join Screen Australia as its Games Investment Manager.

Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil 4 Remake
?>
News

Resident Evil 4 remake adds surprise new microtransactions

Capcom has quietly added a collection of new microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 remake for the time-poor and money-rich.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login