Summerfall is hosting a Stray Gods live performance in April 2023

Summerfall Studios is ready to pull back the curtain on its upcoming musical roleplaying adventure game, Stray Gods, with a live performance and showcase on 12 April 2023 set to reveal more about what to expect.

‘An Evening with Stray Gods‘ is being hosted live at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, United States, and will feature performances from the game’s cast – which includes voice actors Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn – as well as ‘new reveals’ from the game, and a live Q&A.

The show will be streamed live on the Critical Role Twitch channel, at twitch.tv/criticalrole, and will be free to watch for everyone. It will be the first major look at the game’s many songs, which form the backbone of the adventure, and these will likely lead to major surprises throughout the evening.

‘We’ve planned something truly special,’ Summerfall Studios announced on Twitter.

Read: Stray Gods wouldn’t exist without Buffy, and the Australian Government

Earlier in the year, Summerfall confirmed Stray Gods would release in 2023 – so it’s likely we’ll get an update on development during the show, or perhaps even a confirmed release date as we head towards the latter half of the year.

Whatever the case, ‘An Evening with Stray Gods‘ should be a spectacle. You can tune into the show at the following times around the world:

Australia – 12:00 pm AEST | 11:30 am ACST | 10:00 am AWST (13 April)

– 12:00 pm AEST | 11:30 am ACST | 10:00 am AWST (13 April) United States – 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (12 April)

– 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (12 April) United Kingdom – 2:00 am GMT | 4:00 am CET | 3:00 am BST (13 April)

To register your interest for the event, head to the Humble Games website.