Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical delayed by one week

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, the upcoming adventure-RPG from Summerfall Studios, has been delayed by one week, and will now release on 10 August 2023. The update has been made for several reasons – largely to avoid the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the potential audience crossover, and also to ensure every console version of the game is ready and consistently polished at launch.

As Summerfall notes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a major blockbuster, and it’s highly likely those intrigued by the mythology, world, and cast of the game will share an interest in Stray Gods. Summerfall hopes the week delay out of the shadow of Baldur’s Gate 3 will give ample time for audiences to enjoy both adventures at their leisure.

Notably, Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently pushed up to release on 3 August 2023, the exact date Stray Gods had previously locked in.

‘We’re counting the days and we know you are too, but we need to make a slight adjustment to the calendar,’ Summerfall said on Twitter. ‘We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches. Baldur’s Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods.’

Read: Stray Gods will release on PC and consoles in August 2023

‘We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch. This is a huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title. This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible, across every platform.’

‘We’re so excited to share Stray Gods with you and we hope you’ll join us on August 10th to play and celebrate this game we’ve poured so much love into.’

As the video game calendar for the rest of 2023 fills in, it’s going to become much harder for independently-developed games to avoid release clashes. With that in mind, make sure to keep your Steam and console wishlists handy, and support your favourite studios as we head into that hotly-contested September-to-November period.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical launches for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 10 August 2023.