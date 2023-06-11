Stray Gods will release on PC and consoles in August 2023

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will officially launch on PC and consoles on 3 August 2023, as confirmed during the Summer Game Fest edition of the Future Games Show. While originally set to release only for PC, developer Summerfall Studios has now confirmed the upcoming title will also land on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The news was revealed with the game’s latest trailer, which introduces more about the Stray Gods cast, and the plight of protagonist, Grace (played by Laura Bailey).

In the game, you’ll need to befriend an array of quirky, malevolent, and terrifying Gods as you work through the dramas of the modern Greek pantheon – and solve a murder with magical implications. Along the way, you’ll express Grace’s voice through song, joined by a cast of performers including heavyweights like Troy Baker, Janina Gavankar, Rahul Kohli, Ashley Johnson, and more.

You can check out the new Stray Gods trailer below:

In late 2022, we spoke to the Stray Gods team about the upcoming adventure, which was described as a hybrid between Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s musical episode, ‘Once More, With Feeling’ and the classic dramedy of Greek mythology. As seen in recent trailers, this delightful crossover will be brought to life in a range of sweeping, magical songs composed by a tenured team that includes Austin Wintory (Journey, Abzu), Montaigne, Tripod, and more.

‘The songs are like the high points of the story. When we were pitching to publishers, we used to call them boss battles, as a touch point,’ Esler told GamesHub. Accompanied by gorgeous artwork from the Summerfall team, with art direction led by the talented Benjamin Ee, these songs should make for epic and novel battles that feel unique in the world of video games.

We’ll learn more about this upcoming game, and how it will bridge the gap between games and musicals, as we approach release.