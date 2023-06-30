News

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets earlier PC release date

Conversely, the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur's Gate 3 has suffered a minor delay.
30 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 game xbox release date

PC

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to exit early access on PC several weeks ahead of schedule, as developer Larian Studios has shuffled its release plans. While originally set to launch at the end of August, it will now arrive on 3 August 2023. Anyone who’s been patiently waiting for a full release for the game will soon be able to dive in – although this does come with a caveat.

While announcing the push for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, Larian also revealed the PlayStation 5 version of the game has been pushed back. It’s only by a single week – to 6 September 2023 – but it does mean console fans will be waiting a bit longer than their PC counterparts.

On the Xbox front, Larian had slightly worse news. The Xbox version of the game still does not have a release window, as Larian is seemingly still working on performance issues related to splitscreen gameplay. The full release of the Mac version of the game has also been pushed back, with a target date to be announced later.

In a blog post, Larian Studios assured fans the wait would be worthwhile, while also cheekily revealing the reason for the boost behind the PC version: the decision was made so it’ll ‘be released at a time where you’ll have more time to play it.’

What goes unsaid is that Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially butting up against Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming, highly-anticipated space blockbuster. September is also packed with other new releases, including the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Mortal Kombat 1, and more.

Elsewhere in its update, Larian Studios confirmed Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of its biggest and most ambitious games yet, with around 174 hours of cinematics and gameplay that ‘serves to give you a tremendous amount of choice and consequence, ensuring everyone’s adventure will be unique’.

In the update, the studio also showcased numerous races you’ll be able to play in the game – like Humans, Half-Orcs, and Dragonborn species.

Players can look forward to diving in with their own custom heroes when Baldur’s Gate 3 exits early access for PC on 3 August 2023, and for PlayStation 5 on 6 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

