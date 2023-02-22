The best deals from the Steam Mystery Fest sale

Everybody loves solving a good mystery. Whether that involves spelunking in dark caverns, dealing with an ugly golden statue, or exploring a dingy capitalist society, the journey is nearly always worth the final reward. If you’re keen to hop into your own strange odyssey, you’ll probably want to check out the latest Steam Mystery Fest, a celebration of mystery and narrative games that includes discounts on recent hits, and recommendations from across the genre.

The excellent Norco, a ‘confident, biographical and bewildering’ narrative adventure game filled with gravitas and insightful commentary, is currently going for its cheapest price yet on Steam, at AU $11.82. The equally wonderful and wildly underrated Case of the Golden Idol is also on sale, for AU $20.76.

Pentiment, the historic adventure illustrated to appear like an ancient manuscript, is yet another worthy inclusion in Steam Mystery Fest. It’s discounted to just AU $22.46 for those who’ve yet to jump in via Xbox Game Pass.

Read: Pentiment review – Making history

Here’s the major highlights from the rest of the Steam Mystery Fest deals.

Note: All prices listed are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available on regional Steam stores.

You can browse the Steam Mystery Fest for yourself via the Steam homepage. Deals will be offered until the sale’s conclusion on 27 February 2023.