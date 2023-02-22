News

The best deals from the Steam Mystery Fest sale

Steam has kicked off its Mystery Fest with an excellent array of video game discounts.
Everybody loves solving a good mystery. Whether that involves spelunking in dark caverns, dealing with an ugly golden statue, or exploring a dingy capitalist society, the journey is nearly always worth the final reward. If you’re keen to hop into your own strange odyssey, you’ll probably want to check out the latest Steam Mystery Fest, a celebration of mystery and narrative games that includes discounts on recent hits, and recommendations from across the genre.

The excellent Norco, a ‘confident, biographical and bewildering’ narrative adventure game filled with gravitas and insightful commentary, is currently going for its cheapest price yet on Steam, at AU $11.82. The equally wonderful and wildly underrated Case of the Golden Idol is also on sale, for AU $20.76.

Pentiment, the historic adventure illustrated to appear like an ancient manuscript, is yet another worthy inclusion in Steam Mystery Fest. It’s discounted to just AU $22.46 for those who’ve yet to jump in via Xbox Game Pass.

Read: Pentiment review – Making history

Here’s the major highlights from the rest of the Steam Mystery Fest deals.

Note: All prices listed are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available on regional Steam stores.

  • AI: The Somnium Files – $11.39 $56.95 (-80%)
  • AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative Deluxe Edition Bundle – $31.82 $127.40 (-75%)
  • Aviary Attorney – $10.75 $21.50 (-50%)
  • Backbone – $10.78 $35.95 (-70%)
  • Beacon Pines – $23.50 $29.50 (-20%)
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin – $8.54 $56.95 (-85%)
  • BROK the InvestiGator – $21.71 $28.95 (-25%)
  • Buried Stars – $28.47 $56.95 (-50%)
  • Cluedo – $10.97 $21.95 (-50%)
  • Danganronpa V3 – $22.78 $56.95 (-60%)
  • Frog Detective 1 + 2 + 3 – $14.25 $20.50 (-30%)
  • Gnosia – $28.76 $35.95 (-20%)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 – $45.56 $56.95 (-20%)
  • Immortality – $21.71 $28.95 (-25%)
  • Later Alligator – $7.78 $25.95 (-70%)
  • Norco – $11.82 $21.50 (-45%)
  • Orwell – $3.62 $14.50 (-75%)
  • Overboard! – $8.60 $21.50 (-60%)
  • Paradise Killer – $11.80 $29.50 (-60%)
  • Pentiment – $22.46 $29.95 (-25%)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn – $14.47 $28.95 (-50%)
  • Tangle Tower – $7.23 $28.95 (-75%)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol – $20.76 $25.95 (-20%)
  • The Darkside Detective – $7.68 $21.95 (-65%)
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark – $14.26 $21.95 (-35%)
  • The Wolf Among Us – $11.47 $22.95 (-50%)
  • Twin Mirror – $12.29 $40.99 (-70%)
  • Unforeseen Incidents – $17.70 $29.50 (-40%)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)
  • Zero Time Dilemma – $5.79 $28.95 (-80%)

You can browse the Steam Mystery Fest for yourself via the Steam homepage. Deals will be offered until the sale’s conclusion on 27 February 2023.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

