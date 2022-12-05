Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date may have leaked

Following the major reveal that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would appear at The Game Awards 2022, it appears PC game platform Steam jumped the gun – updating the title’s official release date and providing a raft of new details, including a story description, and preorder benefits. While the original, blank listing has now been restored, Steam briefly revealed that Jedi: Survivor is set to launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 16 March 2023.

That means Q1 2023 is now even more stacked, with this highly-anticipated adventure arriving alongside Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, Skull & Bones, Dead Island 2, and a range of other potential hits. While the game’s release date has yet to be officially confirmed, given the timing and assumed insider knowledge that a storefront like Steam would be privvy to, we can assume this is a legitimate leak.

The timing also makes sense, given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been in the works for several years, with developer Respawn taking a low-key approach to launching new trailers and news over the last few months. While launch strategies differ, a quieter marketing cycle helps to keep expectations realistic, and maintains interest over a more exciting period.

Here’s the game’s official description, per Steam:

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action–adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

In addition to revealing these details, Steam has also showcased new pre-order bonuses and cosmetics coming to the game for keen players. They include Obi-Wan and Han Solo-inspired outfits, a range of weapon skins, and colourful paints for the companion droid BD-1.

Images: EA / Steam

Expect to hear more about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its official release date at The Game Awards 2022. For now, it appears the game is arriving for Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 15 March 2023.