Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

A new trailer and the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the follow-up title to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, premiered at The Game Awards 2022 in a new trailer. It will release on 17 March 2023.

The trailer shows off a series of new combat techniques for the returning protagonist Cal Kestis, including a variety of new lightsabers – a large two-handed one that appears to perform heavier attacks, as well as a faster, two-handed lightsaber technique.

The official description for the game reveales a few new details about its narrative and mechanics:

‘No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.’

‘The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.’

A release date for the game was recently leaked via a listing on digital distribution platform Steam, with a suggested date of 15 March 2023.

However, we now know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 17 March 2023.