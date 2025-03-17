Silent Hill f officially revealed as 1960s horror fable

After years of waiting, Silent Hill fans have officially been rewarded with the full reveal for Silent Hill f, the next mainline game in the franchise. While previously, glimpses at the game hinted at a creepy floral adventure, we now know this game will be set in Japan in the 1960s, and that it will see a lone schoolgirl named Hinako attempting to fight back against haunting nightmares, and a strange, familiar fog.

As detailed, Hinako is a resident of the “secluded town” of Ebisugaoka, which is peaceful until the fog arrives. As it thickens, Hinako must “navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.” The first trailer for the game reveals the beginnings of this horror, with plenty of oozing, slimy monsters coming out of the woodwork to terrorise poor Hinako.

The trailer sees her scrambling in a variety of locations, including a mysterious shrine, with her school uniform bloodied and torn, indicating all sorts of trauma on the way.

Given the game’s content warning indicates it includes “depictions of gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture, and graphic violence,” we do expect this game to be fairly rough in approach, and certainly not for the faint of heart. Per IGN, it’s the first Silent Hill game to get an 18+ rating in Japan, which gives you an indication of just how scary it might be.

With all of that in mind, you can now check out the new trailer for the game.

Silent Hill f – Official Reveal Trailer

Notably, this Silent Hill will lean heavily into Japanese culture and mythology, with author Ryukishi07 (When They Cry) contributing to the story, and ensuring a fresh identity. Where previously, the Silent Hill series was very focussed on Western settings, it appears the horrors will no longer be isolated to this region. Essentially, nowhere is safe.

The 1960s period setting should also benefit the horror, with that all-important lack of technology likely contributing to the series’ sense of isolation and fear.

For now, Silent Hill f doesn’t have a firm release date, but we do expect to hear much more about the game in the coming months – so stay tuned if you’re keen.