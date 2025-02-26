Bloober Team’s next game will be based on Konami IP

Bloober Team has announced a renewed partnership with Konami, confirming its unannounced next game will be based on the studio’s IP, with Konami retaining publishing and ownership rights. The extension of the partnership arrives following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, which was both critically-acclaimed and commercially successful for both companies.

Per a press release from Bloober Team, Konami now has faith in the studio to continue “breathing life” into its properties. “The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project,” Bloober Team said. “The deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework.”

At this stage, the next game in development at the studio has not been confirmed, but given the press release highlights its expertise in “horror and atmospheric storytelling” we can assume this will be the genre charted in this new project.

We could also assume Bloober Team will be working on another Silent Hill game – whether a remake of another game in the series, or an entirely new experience – but there are also other possibilities. Konami currently has a range of popular, fan-favourite IPs that are being under-utilised, with Castlevania being one of the most recognisable.

Bloober Team may be well-known for first-person atmospheric adventures, but its expertise in horror could also serve a new Castlevania of a different flavour. With more horror in the action-horror equation, we could see a genuinely creepy new vampire-plagued experience, for a game that builds on the legacy and passion surrounding Castlevania.

That remains wishful thinking for now, but given the attention Konami has recently paid Silent Hill, and how it’s resurrected the series through a range of third-party studios, is it really outside the realm of possibility to hope Castlevania gets the same treatment, one day?

In any case, what we do know is Bloober Team will be working closely with Konami on its next project, with a view to expand one of Konami’s primary IPs. More likely, this will be another Silent Hill game, but that hasn’t quite been confirmed yet.

“We can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are,” Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team said of this mystery project. “We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.”

Stay tuned while Bloober Team cooks.