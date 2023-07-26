Sea of Stars is coming to PlayStation Plus at launch

Sea of Stars, the upcoming retro-inspired RPG from Sabotage Studio, will launch day one on PlayStation Plus with Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscribers able to play through the adventure at no extra cost. The game will simultaneously launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, so players on either console will be able to jump in when the game goes live on 29 August 2023.

So far, day one launches on PlayStation Plus have been quite rare – with Stray, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Bugsnax being amongst the few notable examples of games taking this path. While Xbox Game Pass has prioritised day one first-party offerings, PS Plus has so far relied on its existing games library to attract new subscribers.

The inclusion of Sea of Stars may indicate change is on the horizon, with this day one launch likely to garner renewed attention for this independently-developed adventure. Should the launch prove a success, it may inspire more releases like it.

‘It’s incredible for us to imagine how many more players worldwide will experience Sea of Stars and join the conversation around our project,’ Philippe Dionne, level designer at Sabotage Studio said of the decision to launch day one on PlayStation Plus. ‘After working on this game that is so dear to us for five years, we’re now only a few weeks away from release, and we’re happy to share this moment with the PlayStation community.’

For anyone curious about Sea of Stars, its newly-announced launch on PS Plus will be of major benefit. This game looks to be a real gem, with an early demo released during Steam Next Fest lending a solid opportunity to see its gorgeous pixel art and fun turn-based combat in action.

Image: Sabotage Studio

Sabotage Studio aims to recapture the golden age of classic RPGs in this tale. Playing through the initial PC demo, it was clear that Sabotage has a love for retro classics, and that Sea of Stars has lofty ambitions.

When the game launches for PlayStation Plus, there is hope more players worldwide will be able to jump in and experience the action for themselves. Ahead of this launch, Sabotage Studio has released a PlayStation demo for the game which gives a taster of what to expect.