PlayStation Plus catalogue for July 2023 revealed

The full PlayStation Plus game catalogue for subscribers on the Extra, Premium, and Deluxe tiers has been revealed, with a vast array of titles set to be available from 18 July 2023. From My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure to PSOne Classic Twisted Metal, there really is something for everyone.

While the latest collection is headlined by the delightful co-op adventure game It Takes Two and gritty shooter Sniper Elite 5, it may actually be Twisted Metal that’s the draw in this games catalogue.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the Twisted Metal TV series – premiering 27 July 2023 on Stan in Australia and Peacock in the United States – PlayStation is bringing back the first two Twisted Metal games.

These set the stage for the introduction of Needles Kane, aka Sweet Tooth, a killer clown who drives a deadly ice cream truck. Both games are premised on vicious vehicular combat, and task players with surviving the onslaught of cars, trucks, and other vehicles packed with weaponry.

Read: PlayStation TV show ‘Twisted Metal’ airs July 2023, trailer released

Elsewhere in this month’s game catalogue, you’ll be able to race monster trucks and luxury cars, make friends with ponies, fight ancient warriors, and even visit a creepy circus. Here are all the latest games coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2023.

PlayStation Plus: Extra, Premium and Deluxe Games for July 2023

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5) – ‘Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.’

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4, PS5) – ‘Fight your way across the most immersive maps yet, with many real-world locations captured in stunning detail, and an improved traversal system that lets you explore more of them than ever before.’

SnowRunner (PS4, PS5) – ‘SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world.’

World War Z (PS4, PS5) – ‘World War Z is a heart-pounding co-op third-person shooter for up to 4 players featuring swarms of hundreds of zombies. Unlock powerful weapon upgrades and level 6 character classes to take on greater challenges.’

The Ascent (PS4, PS5) – ‘Meet new allies and enemies and find loot as you explore the brimming cyberpunk world of action-shooter RPG The Ascent. Aim low or high, switch weapons and equip lethal gadgets, take cover and use the destructible environments to your advantage and keep adjusting your tactic as you face new enemies.’

Undertale (PS4) – ‘Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer. Dance with a slime…pet a dog…whisper your favorite secret to a knight…or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes.’

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4) – ‘Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills to show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do!’

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4) – ‘This is the latest addition to the series of 2D fighting games based on the visual romance novel, Tsukihime. Explore an all-new Melty Blood world from scenario writer Kinoko Nasu, based on the events of Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-.’

Dysmantle (PS4, PS5) – ‘Explore, craft and survive a world teeming with vile creatures in this isometric apocalypse sim. Unravel mysteries and solve puzzles as you explore the open world, build outposts to establish your presence and claim the island back area by area while creating tools and weapons from resources.’

Circus Electrique (PS4) – ‘When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only Circus Electrique’s talented performers can save the city. The “Greatest Campaign Mode on Earth” places these talented individuals in tactical turn-based battles.’

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – ‘Set in Ancient China, hack and slash your way across an ever-changing battlefield as you use the new Musou Action system to battle armies through a single, vast, open-world map.’

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) – ‘In the main Musou Mode, play as military commanders Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi and experience their stories taking place during the Sengoku period. In Citadel Mode, protect your base, either defending against oncoming enemies or defeating them, collecting resources to upgrade the various buildings.’

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS4, PS5) – ‘Adventure across Maretime Bay and beyond as Earth Pony Sunny attempts to make the world a better place by hosting Maretime Bay Day, a forgotten celebration of friendship and magic.’

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS4, PS5) – ‘Get behind the wheel of all your favorite Spy Racers vehicles and show criminal organization SH1FT3R you didn’t come to lose. You’ll need to use your brains, speed, and secret shortcuts hidden within levels to edge ahead and claim victory.’

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4) – ‘Compete with 25 of the most popular trucks including Grave Digger and Max-D, then play in various game modes including Stadium and outdoor Racing, various Stunt Challenges and Destruction modes.’

PlayStation Plus: Deluxe and Premium Classics for July 2023

Gravity Crash Portable (PS4, PS5) – ‘Retro fun meets futuristic thrills in PSP space shooter Gravity Crash Portable, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Blast aliens across 30 hostile planets in stellar missions filled to the brim with wormholes, laser beams and amazing explosions. ‘

Twisted Metal (PS4, PS5) – ‘Experience Twisted Metal on PS1, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Outwit, outrun and outgun up to eight other vehicles to be the last one surviving by driving anywhere and using machine guns, heat-seeking missiles and more.’

Twisted Metal 2 (PS4, PS5) – ‘Smarter, deadlier and deeper battles in the vehicular combat world await in this sequel, with the PS1 version enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Master combos and Advanced Attacks to blow away the competition and use special weapons to be the last vehicle on the road.

