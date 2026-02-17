Capcom is preparing to launch its most ambitious horror project to date, and your PlayStation 5 storage might be the first thing to feel the impact. According to recent data from the PlayStation Store, Resident Evil Requiem (also known to fans as Resident Evil 9) will officially be the largest download in the history of the legendary survival horror franchise.

Clocking in at a massive 72.88 GB, Resident Evil Requiem significantly outpaces its predecessors. For comparison, the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake required approximately 58 GB, while Resident Evil Village was a relatively lean 27 GB at launch. This leap in file size suggests a level of visual fidelity and content density that fans haven’t seen before in the RE Engine.

Why is the Resident Evil Requiem PS5 File Size So Large?

The jump to over 70 GB isn’t just about high-resolution 4K textures; it’s a reflection of the game’s dual-narrative structure. Resident Evil Requiem features two distinct campaigns that intertwine throughout the story.

Players will split their time between Leon S. Kennedy, returning with the high-octane action gameplay fans loved in RE4, and a new character named Grace, whose segments lean heavily into traditional, claustrophobic survival horror. By housing two vastly different gameplay styles and environments in one package, Capcom is effectively delivering two games in one. The 72GB footprint is a direct result of this “best of both worlds” approach, ensuring that neither the action nor the atmosphere is compromised.

Resident Evil Requiem Pre-Load and Release Dates

If you are planning to jump into the nightmare the moment it goes live, you’ll want to prepare your SSD ahead of time. Digital pre-orders for the standard edition ($69.99) will allow for pre-loading starting on February 25, 2026.

The official Resident Evil Requiem release date is set for February 27, 2026, with a midnight local time rollout. Given the file size, using the two-day pre-load window is highly recommended for those with slower internet connections to ensure the game is ready for the global launch.

What to Expect from the Leon and Grace Campaigns

Early previews of the game have been overwhelmingly positive. The game reportedly utilizes the full power of the PS5, featuring near-instant load times and advanced haptic feedback through the DualSense controller.

While Leon’s journey takes him to familiar-yet-distorted locales that prioritize combat and resource management, Grace’s perspective is said to be a psychological “slow burn” that harkens back to the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. This dual-perspective mechanic is likely why the game’s scale has expanded so drastically, making it a “proper PS5 showpiece” for 2026.

With the launch just days away, Resident Evil Requiem is shaping up to be a landmark moment for Capcom. Start clearing your hard drive now – the next evolution of survival horror is almost here.