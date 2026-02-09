Rayman HD Remake Confirmed: Michel Ancel Reveals New Details on Ubisoft’s Plans

The limbless hero is officially making a comeback. After years of fan petitions and whispered rumors, Rayman creator Michel Ancel has confirmed that an HD remake of the original 1995 platformer is currently in development at Ubisoft.

While Ancel officially retired from the games industry in 2020 following a storied career, he has recently returned to the fold as a consultant. In a new interview with Retro Gamer magazine, Ancel shed light on the project, confirming that the first Rayman – notoriously one of the most difficult platformers of the 32-bit era – is being modernised for a new generation.

Rayman HD Remake: What to expect from the classic’s return

According to Ancel, the primary goal of the remake is to preserve the “pixel-precise” soul of the original while smoothing out its more punishing edges.

“I think Rayman is still a fun game, and there’s a lot of content,” Ancel told Retro Gamer. “It also has pixel-precise gameplay, so it’s not always easy, but it’s interesting that the constraints of yesterday make it still feel original today.”

The biggest change coming to the HD version involves accessibility. Ancel noted that Ubisoft is looking to add more frequent checkpoints to mitigate the frustration of the original’s limited lives and “game over” screens. “I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that just to make it a bit less frustrating,” he explained. “I think it’s a nice move, because that’s the only point that could be a problem for non-skilled players.”

A 30th Anniversary milestone for Ubisoft’s mascot

The timing of this revelation isn’t accidental. 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the franchise, and evidence of a celebration has been mounting. Recently, a Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition was spotted on the Australian Classification Board, suggesting a formal reveal is imminent.

Ubisoft posted a tribute to its limbless mascot last year, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original 1995 game, also assuring fans that Rayman is in good hands and will be seen again.

Industry insiders, including Tom Henderson, have previously pointed toward a project codenamed “Iceman” at Ubisoft Montpellier – the same studio behind the critically acclaimed Rayman Legends and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It is widely believed that “Iceman” is indeed this HD remake, intended to anchor a wider “future of Rayman” initiative.

Is this the start of a Rayman renaissance?

For years, Rayman has been relegated to cameos and DLC – most notably in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. However, this HD remake appears to be the first step in a larger plan to revitalise the brand. With Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan reportedly in the “exploration phase” for a brand-new entry, the HD remake of the first game serves as the perfect bridge for veterans and newcomers alike.

While we don’t have a firm release date yet, Ancel’s comments suggest the project is well-advanced. As Ubisoft continues to navigate a turbulent period, returning to its colourful, whimsical roots might be exactly what the doctor – or the Magician – ordered. Ubisoft confirmed 18 months ago that plans were in the works for Rayman’s comeback and it seems will be finally see them reach fruition sooner rather than later.