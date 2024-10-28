New Rayman game is in the “exploration phase” at Ubisoft

After years of fans begging for a new Rayman game, it appears Ubisoft may finally be listening. Per a new report, the studio is currently in the “exploration phase” for a new Rayman adventure, canvassing options with the consultancy of franchise creator, Michel Ancel. At this stage, it’s unclear whether a new Rayman would be a remake or a brand new tale, but regardless, the news has inspired much enthusiasm from fans of the platforming hero.

A new Rayman has been frequently discussed over the last few years, with anticipation growing around his appearance in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. As the star of The Phantom Show DLC, Rayman made a massive impression, and reminded players exactly why he’s remained so popular over the last few decades. With a unique moveset and strange, compelling charm, Rayman remains one of the most iconic mascots of gaming.

While he’s drifted in and out of conversations over the last few years, excitement for a potential new adventure recently picked up following an Insider Gaming report that indicated a Rayman remake was in the works at Ubisoft. Eurogamer dug deeper into the story, and actually got Ubisoft to confirm a new project is underway at Ubisoft Montpelier and Milan.

“We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand,” an Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. “The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later. As creator of the Rayman brand, Michel Ancel is being consulted to ensure consistency within the universe.”

In its initial report, Insider Gaming alleged the inclusion of Michel Ancel has caused some concern amongst developers, as Ancel allegedly left Ubisoft over accusations of toxic leadership – which he denied. Per Ubisoft, his expertise is being leaned on solely for worldbuilding. It’s unclear how involved his role is, and whether he will play a more active part in development.

At this stage, that’s about all we know about Ubisoft’s future plans for Rayman. Amidst financial strife, game delays, and talk of a major sale, it appears the company is going back to basics, looking for new new opportunities to explore fan-favourite franchises, and tried-and-true gaming experiences. We’ll have to wait to see what’s next as these developments advance.