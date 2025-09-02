Among the popular video game mascots like Mario and Sonic, Rayman can feel like one of the smaller, more forgotten examples, even when he has several successful and acclaimed titles under his brand.

Even with the most recent two Rayman games – Origins and Legends – being considered classics of the platforming genre, it feels as though that might have been the last anyone would hear of Rayman outside of guest appearances.

Now, though, Ubisoft has posted a tribute to its limbless mascot ahead of the 30th anniversary of the original 1995 game, assuring fans that Rayman is in good hands and will be seen again.

“In good hands”

The details of what to expect from this future Rayman title are very vague. The post itself is mostly focused on celebrating the 30th anniversary, but it features a video roughly four minutes long in which producer Loic Gounon talks about how a team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are working on the future of the series – though he also says that fans shouldn’t expect more news about this project too soon.

https://twitter.com/RaymanGame/status/1962595259361210694

Rayman: Rumoured titles

Interestingly, this official update comes alongside less official rumours about two potential Rayman projects in the works. One of these (and the one that would come out first) is said to be a full remake of the original Rayman game – something that makes sense as an anniversary project.

The second project is said to be dependent on the success of the remake, but would hypothetically be a ‘Rayman 4’, though whether this means it’ll be a 3D platformer like Rayman 3 or a sidescroller like the series has been known for more recently is unclear.

This latter title does seem to align with what was previously announced about Ubisoft working on a AAA game under the Rayman brand.