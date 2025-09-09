News > News > Culture

Bayonetta and Devil May Cry Creator Hideki Kayima Voices Hope for PT Revival

Despite only being a demo for a title that never came out, 2014’s PT horror game is sometimes referred to as the greatest in the genre. To add another twist in the tale, the game itself is actually unavailable anywhere due to it being pulled from stores, after a famous fallout between Konami and Hideo Kojima.

Many fans yearn for what might have been from Kojima’s Silent HIlls (even if several elements were reincorporated into Death Stranding), and one of these is the creator of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry Hideki Kayima, who even puts his own name forward as director for a revival.

It’s fairly safe to say that PT, as it was, is well and truly dead. Not only did the demo come out over 10 years ago, but the creative partnership behind it had an irrevocable dissolution.

Those central ideas were harvested in order to give birth to a new game that’s now a hugely successful franchise in Death Stranding.

However, despite featuring PT creative partner Guillermo Del Toro and starring Norman Reedus, Death Stranding isn’t a horror game, meaning that the central identity of PT is still lost.

Speaking on Twitter, Kayima stated “if it’s impossible to resurrect P.T., Kojima should make a new game in the same style, if Kojima doesn’t do it, maybe I’ll give it a go. I hate horror though, so it wouldn’t be horror… plus, I have no ideas.”

What Happened to PT?

When the 2014 demo named PT ended and showed the face of Norman Reedus and the title of Silent Hills, it was a promise of a game to come – a game that was cancelled the following year by Konami.

The cause of this cancellation was said to be rooted in conflicts between Kojima and Konami, which led to Kojima leaving the company after working on Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, which was released in 2015.

Even then, however, Kojima’s name was removed from much of the game’s promotion, and some even went so far as to label it unfinished.

The Future of Silent Hill

While Silent Hill obviously never came to be, the franchise has found something of a second life with the unexpected commercial and critical success of the Silent Hill 2 Remake. On September 25th, a new entry in the series is set to be released – Silent Hill f – which is set in Japan instead of the eponymous town in America, and looks to be more of a survival-horror focused title than something like PT, which left the player defenceless against the horror stalking them.

