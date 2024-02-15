News

 > News > PlayStation

Divisive Silent Hill 2 trailer criticised by Bloober Team president

The game trailer largely focused on combat, and received mixed reception.
15 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
silent hill 2 remake trailer

PC

Image: Bloober Team

Share Icon

A new Silent Hill 2 remake trailer released during a recent PlayStation State of Play showcase has proved to be very divisive since it aired, with many players voicing dissatisfaction with its focus on combat over psychological horror. Many have also flagged its seeming similarity to the popular Resident Evil 2 remake, and criticised its animations and gameplay.

“That [Quick Time Event] QTE prompt was the scariest thing in the trailer,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“I feel like Konami took a look at the RE remakes and said, ‘We could do that for less’,” another wrote.

Now, the game’s developer has spoken out, claiming the trailer does not represent the scope and effort of Bloober Team. According to studio president Piotr Babieno, who reportedly spoke to news channel Inwestorzy.tv in a video that’s seemingly been taken down since posting, the trailer does not well represent the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Read: Silent Hill 2 remake is progressing smoothly, says Bloober Team

“We are not responsible for the marketing side. Our partner [Konami] is entirely responsible for this,” Babieno reportedly said, as surfaced and transcribed by Eurogamer Poland, via Google Translate. “This is neither the spirit of what once was nor what we are creating now.”

“We try to fully reflect this romantic vision of the game that debuted 22 years ago. We think that when players see real gameplay, a real game, they will evaluate it in a completely different way.”

Babieno further stated the developers at Bloober Team are using the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 to create a game that lives up to the legacy of the original Silent Hill 2.

At this stage, it’s unclear exactly what happened with the newly-released trailer – but Babieno has reportedly suggested the clips used don’t fully reflect work on the game, and paint a poor picture of what Bloober Team has to offer.

With marketing for the upcoming game expected to ramp up in the coming months, we’re likely to get a better glimpse at what the studio is working on in future – but we’ll have to stay tuned to see whether the next trailer better reflects the Bloober Team vision.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
princess peach showtime trailer
?>
News

New Princess Peach: Showtime! trailer shows off mermaid, superhero transformations

The latest trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! reveals a snazzy array of new transformations.

Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Game catalogue for February 2024 revealed

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue is getting a solid array of new games in February 2024.

Leah J. Williams
guck game studio
?>
News

Screen Australia announces funding support for Guck, Chaos Theory Games, and more

Screen Australia has announced the recipients of its Crew and Gamemaker Skills Program funding.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2
?>
News

Sony won't release any "major franchise" games in next fiscal year

Sony has outlined a predicted downturn in the next fiscal year.

Leah J. Williams
Sims 4 vitiligo update
?>
News

Sims 4 adds a vitiligo skin feature in new base game update

The base game update provides new customisation options in Create-A-Sim.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login