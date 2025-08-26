With various projects in the pipeline, it’s surprising to hear that Hideo Kojima also been throwing around ideas for Death Stranding 3 – though audiences shouldn’t expect it to enter development anytime soon.

Acclaimed video game auteur Kojima has had a lot on his plate recently; Death Stranding 2 recently released to positive reviews, allowing him space to turn to other passion projects in the shape of OD and Physint.

That is, after he finishes the press circuit for Death Stranding 2, but it is also dependent on when he finds time, amid the development of a Death Stranding movie alongside A24.

Will There Be a Death Stranding 3?

As players of Death Stranding 2 will know, the second game serves as something of a finale to the storyline that started in the first instalment.

This would leave a hypothetical third game with a lot of work to do, in either finding a way to continue this story, or picking up somewhere entirely new. Kojima himself seems aware of this issue, stating, “I’m not planning to do that at the moment, because the ending of Death Stranding 2 was my finale of 1 and 2. But I already wrote the concept of DS3, so I have that in data.”

Planning for the Future

With these concepts just ideas for now, Hideo Kojima has also spoken about how he’s preparing for the future in a more general sense.

Talking to Edge magazine back in May, the director revealed that he’d been thinking more and more about how Kojima Productions would continue after his death, revealing that he had a USB stick of ideas that he’d given to his assistant. Talking recently about Death Stranding 3, he suggested that it could be picked up by his team in the future in this way.

Hideo Kojima Next Game

Death Stranding 2 has been called the game of the year by some, with its mechanical, technical and narrative improvements on the first game earning it wide-spread plaudits.

This has generated a lot of enthusiasm for Kojima’s next project, which is assumed to be the Xbox-exclusive, Jordan Peele collaboration, OD.

However, it’s likely that this will have a very different style of gameplay to what players are used to, with Kojima himself stating that he was aiming to create something more multimedia with the project.