PlayStation Plus: Game Catalogue for June 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in June 2024.
13 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
Monster Hunter Rise key art

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for June 2024 has been revealed, with a strong array of inclusions for subscribers. There’s blockbuster hits in the lot, like Monster Hunter Rise – an excellent crafting and hunting adventure – but also plenty of other titles worth checking out.

Anno 1800: Console Edition is a solid inclusion, with this RTS city-builder allowing players to craft their own emerging cities amidst the backdrop of the Industrial Age. Crusader Kings 3 will also scratch a similar itch, as it invites players to craft a medieval dynasty by controlling rulers, determining their interests, and shaping their politics.

Read: Monster Hunter Rise PC Review – Hunt, Craft, Rise, Repeat

As always, there’s also some neat offerings for younger players, in the form of Lego The Hobbit and Lego The Incredibles. Both titles explore and expand their film source material, with players able to explore Lego-fied set pieces, and experience a new spin on these tales.

Notably, there’s also a “free” PlayStation VR2 game in this month’s Game Catalogue – Kayak VR: Mirage. In this game, you’ll travel through a variety of picturesque locations by kayak.

PS Plus: Base Catalogue Games in June 2024

Here’s the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) subscribers in June 2024:

  • Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)
  • Football Manager 2024 (PS5)
  • Crusader Kings 3 (PS5)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6 (PS4, PS5)
  • After Us (PS5)
  • Anno 1800 (PS5)
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)
  • Far Cry 4 (PS4)
  • Lego The Hobbit (PS4)
  • Lego The Incredibles (PS4)

PS Plus: Catalogue Games for Premium, Deluxe subscribers in June 2024

Those on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also gain access to these titles:

  • Kayak VR: Mirage (Only playable on PlayStation VR2)
  • Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)
  • Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)
  • Daxter (PS4, PS5)

All titles will be available to play and download from 18 June 2024. You can find out more about the latest PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on the PlayStation Blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies
News

Shimmering Skies revealed as the fifth Disney Lorcana set

The newly announced Disney Lorcana set, Shimmering Skies, looks set to feature interesting new characters and mechanics.

Steph Panecasio
cities skylines 2
News

Cities: Skylines 2 discovers a fix for high rent: nuking landlords

Cities: Skylines 2 will no longer feature virtual landlords, as they rocketed up rent.

Leah J. Williams
solium infernum league of geeks
News

Australian studio League of Geeks announces indefinite hiatus

League of Geeks is entering a period of hibernation "for the foreseeable future."

Leah J. Williams
Ubisoft Forward star wars outlaws game preview
News

Ubisoft Forward 2024 - Every major game announcement

Here are all the biggest announcements from Ubisoft Forward 2024, including Star Wars Outlaws, and more.

Steph Panecasio
citizen sleeper 2 pc gaming show 2024
News

PC Gaming Show 2024: Every major game announcement

Here's all the biggest announcements from the PC Gaming Show 2024.

Leah J. Williams
