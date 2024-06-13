The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for June 2024 has been revealed, with a strong array of inclusions for subscribers. There’s blockbuster hits in the lot, like Monster Hunter Rise – an excellent crafting and hunting adventure – but also plenty of other titles worth checking out.

Anno 1800: Console Edition is a solid inclusion, with this RTS city-builder allowing players to craft their own emerging cities amidst the backdrop of the Industrial Age. Crusader Kings 3 will also scratch a similar itch, as it invites players to craft a medieval dynasty by controlling rulers, determining their interests, and shaping their politics.

As always, there’s also some neat offerings for younger players, in the form of Lego The Hobbit and Lego The Incredibles. Both titles explore and expand their film source material, with players able to explore Lego-fied set pieces, and experience a new spin on these tales.

Notably, there’s also a “free” PlayStation VR2 game in this month’s Game Catalogue – Kayak VR: Mirage. In this game, you’ll travel through a variety of picturesque locations by kayak.

PS Plus: Base Catalogue Games in June 2024

Here’s the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus (Extra, Premium, Deluxe) subscribers in June 2024:

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

Crusader Kings 3 (PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6 (PS4, PS5)

After Us (PS5)

Anno 1800 (PS5)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

Lego The Hobbit (PS4)

Lego The Incredibles (PS4)

PS Plus: Catalogue Games for Premium, Deluxe subscribers in June 2024

Those on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also gain access to these titles:

Kayak VR: Mirage (Only playable on PlayStation VR2)

Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)

Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)

Daxter (PS4, PS5)

All titles will be available to play and download from 18 June 2024. You can find out more about the latest PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on the PlayStation Blog.