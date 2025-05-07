In its latest financial report, EA has confirmed Battlefield 6 will launch by March 2026. A full reveal for the game will happen around mid-2025, likely during Summer Game Fest, and marketing for the title is currently being ramped up. Alongside skate., this game will be one of the biggest launches for EA in its next financial period, with high hopes for what it could achieve.

“As we look to the future, we’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline – beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield, a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment,” Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts said.

Currently, EA is facing large year-over-year increases in expenses, and part of this has been attributed to early marketing costs for Battlefield, suggesting big plans are in the works. With Battlefield consistently pitted as Call of Duty rival, and rarely matching that station in recent times, EA appears keen to pull out all stops for the franchise’s upcoming sequel.

It has a lot to prove after the failure and rejection of Battlefield 2042. Given EA has held a number of community playtests for this next game, canvassing opinion and incorporating feedback throughout the development process, it does appear there’s more caution around Battlefield 6.

What do we know about Battlefield 6?

As reported in September 2024, EA is keen for this game to be a return to basics, with Battlefield 3 and 4 being called out as core inspirations as “the peak or the pinnacle” of the long-running franchise.

“I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we’ll see where it goes from there,” Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn & Group GM for EA Studios Organisation told IGN at the time. “I think for me, it’s that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that 3 and 4 days. So I think it’s nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even.”

To accompany this interview, EA also released new concept artwork for Battlefield 6, confirming it’s set around a modern city, seemingly in Europe. The artwork depicts various warships in the sea and helicopters in the sky, while an isolated town deals with bushfires, explosions, and all manner of chaos.

One other key point in the interview was that EA had learned major lessons from Battlefield 2042, and was keen to avoid the mistakes of the past.

We’ll see the results of this analysis and rethink by mid-2025, when EA will officially reveal more about Battlefield 6. There’s really not long to go before Summer Game Fest is on our doorstep, so it’s best to stay tuned for any trickle of news in the coming weeks.