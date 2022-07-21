The best PS4, PS5 deals from the PlayStation Winter (and Summer) Sale

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a major seasonal sale around the world – a Winter Sale in the Southern Hemisphere, and a Summer Sale in the Northern Hemisphere – with a range of solid discounts on recent and new releases, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sifu, The Quarry, and WWE 2K22, which is already going for nearly a whopping half-off. There are also great deals on the Call of Duty franchise, and underrated hits like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ahead of the launch of God of War Ragnarok, you can also pick up the original God of War for cheap, or jump into classics like Tekken 7, the Batman: Arkham Collection, and Uncharted.

Here are the best PS4 and PS5 deals from the PlayStation Winter Sale.

Note: All prices listed are in Australian dollars. Equivalent discounts should be available in other regions.

The best PS4, PS5 deals from the PlayStation Winter Sale / Summer Sale

Batman: Arkham Collection (PS4) – $25.48 (was $84.95)

Biomutant (PS4) – $59.97 (was $99.95)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 (was $109.95)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 (was $109.95)

Dead by Daylight (PS4 | PS5) – $15.98 (was $39.95)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) – $20.77 (was $62.95)

Evil Dead: The Game (PS4 | PS5) – $41.21 (was $54.95)

Far Cry 6 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 (was $99.95)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5) – $65.52 (was $114.95)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – $49.97 (was $99.95)

God of War (PS4) – $12.47 (was $24.95)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (PS4 | PS5) – $64.96 (was $99.95)

Hitman 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 (was $99.95)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 | PS5) – $29.98 (was $99.95)

It Takes Two (PS4 | PS5) – $29.97 (was $59.95)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $74.96 (was $99.95)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 | PS5) – $35.97 (was $59.95)

Mafia: Trilogy (PS4) – $39.98 (was $99.95)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 | PS5) – $20.98 (was $69.95)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (PS4) – $19.99 (was $99.95)

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $21.59 (was $1097.95)

Nioh 2 (PS4) – $27.47 (was $54.95)

No Man’s Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $34.97 (was $69.95)

Psychonauts 2 (PS4) – $45.47 (was $90.95)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $77.46 (was $124.95)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 | PS5) – $62.66 (was $109.93)

Sifu (PS4 | PS5) – $47.96 (was $59.95)

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe (PS4 | PS5) – $54.36 (was $67.95)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 | PS5) – $13.99 (was $69.95)

Tekken 7 (PS4) – $10.49 (was $69.95)

The Outer Worlds (PS4) – $29.68 (was $89.95)

The Quarry (PS4) – $66.96 (was $99.95)

The Quarry (PS5) – $73.66 (was $109.95)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4) – $19.99 (was $99.95)

UFC 4 (PS4) – $18.99 (was $99.95)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – $44.97 (was $74.95)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4 | PS5) – $25.48 (was $84.95)

WWE 2K22 (PS4) – $54.97 (was $99.95)

WWE 2K22 (PS5) – $65.97 (was $109.95)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $46.77 (was $116.94)

You can browse the latest PS4 and PS5 deals on the PlayStation Store here.