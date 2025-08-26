Fans have been offered a glimpse as to what may feature at the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show in September.

Expect games like Ghost of Yotei and blockbusters such as Marvel TOKON: Fighting Souls, to name a few. For fans of PlayStation this is precisely what they wanted to see, so let’s dive into the highlights of the Tokyo Game Show lineup.

PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2025 Lineup

One of the headliners of this lineup is undoubtedly Marvel TOKON: Fighting Souls, especially since the reception after the closed beta earlier this year has been so positive.

The Ghost of Yotei, the spiritual successor to the Samurai-Sim Ghost of Tsushima, will also feature.

It has been awfully quiet around the open world action adventure since its cinematic reveal in 2024, but according to this week’s announcement there will be a playable demo at the show.

There are a slew of upcoming PS5 exclusives making an entrance too.

Gran Turismo: Legends will have a showcase for fans of the racing series, while the expected 2027 Stellar Blade sequel is also expected to make noise.

Square Enix and Capcom are also on board, so expect those guys to pump out some cool info as well.

Sony Dominates The Global Stage

The Tokyo Game Show always felt like Sony’s second home this year will be no different.

E3 might have lost its teeth, but the Tokyo Game Show remains a great opportunity for Sony to flex its muscles. And who can blame them, with global IPs like Marvel and the clever reveal of culturally relevant titles like Ghost of Yotei, Sony is combining global appeal with patriotism in a very smart way.



Of course third-party powerhouses also make sure Sony won’t be the only actor on stage, that much is clear. It just goes to show, that partnerships with Japanese dev teams remain a cornerstone of what makes the PS5 great, so putting those front and center appears to be a no-brainer.



When is the Tokyo Game Show?

Tokyo Game Show kicks off September 18, and the countdown is now officially on.

For those who can’t attend in person, Sony confirmed that livestreams of panels and gameplay demos will run throughout the event. That means the global PlayStation audience won’t miss out on the excitement.

All told, this lineup makes it clear that Sony is going into TGS with momentum. Between Marvel hype, Ghost of Yotei’s surprise return, and a mix of exclusives and third-party support, PlayStation is positioning itself as the star of the show.