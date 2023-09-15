PlayStation State of Play September 2023 – All the Trailers and Announcements

PlayStation has kicked off the late 2023 game rush with a brand new iteration of State of Play, its long-running news and announcement showcase featuring the latest video games and tech. From intriguing indie adventures to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and a handful of upcoming PS VR2 releases, there was plenty on show.

Here’s everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play for September 2023.

Baby Steps is a different kind of adventure game

The first trailer of the State of Play kicked off with a man lying face down in a muddy forest, then stepping through the mud with great reluctance. This is Baby Steps, a new title from Bennett Foddy (QWOP, Getting Over It) and team that includes the creators of Ape Out. It looks delightfully silly. As the protagonist, you will attempt to traverse a complex landscape, but you don’t quite have the skills to succeed, and every step along the way is an effort.

The game is coming in Summer 2024 (Northern Hemisphere).

Following this trailer, a showcase for Roblox on PlayStation aired.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is coming to PS VR2

Then, a new trailer revealed during State of Play confirmed the Ghostbusters VR game, Rise of the Ghost Lord, is coming to PS VR2. It’s coming on 26 October 2023.

Resident Evil 4 is also coming to PS VR2

Next, it was confirmed that Resident Evil 4 is also coming to PS VR2 shortly. In the game, players will need to fight back against an overrun village filled with fleshy monsters of all sorts. It’s coming in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Also revealed by Capcom during the latest State of Play was Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways, a new base game DLC chapter, starring Ada Wong. The adventure depicts what Ada gets up to while Leon struggles in the main game. She’ll have access to her grappling gun to take down enemies, and Ada and Wesker will also be added to The Mercenaries game mode.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways is coming on 21 September 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets a new trailer

Next up, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got a fresh new trailer showing off how the game’s protagonist will reconnect with their Na’vi roots, defeat the villainous human RDA, and fight for a new future in Pandora.

The game is launching on 7 December 2023.

Ghostrunner 2 got a fresh new showcase

Following Avatar, a new trailer for the upcoming Ghostrunner 2 aired. This game continues the fast-paced action of its predecessor, with frantic fights and plenty of tough challenges. It’s out 26 October 2023 – and a demo is now available.

This was followed by a brief interlude showcasing the fresh ‘Deep Earth Collection‘ of new controller and console cover plates for the PlayStation 5.

Helldivers 2 gets multiplayer trailer

Helldivers 2 appeared next, with a new trailer showcasing co-op action gameplay. Players will be able to travel together to take down the game’s many alien hordes. The trailer depicted players strategising a team-based attack, after being beset by towering, oozing beasts.

The game launches on 8 February 2024, and preorders open soon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature 60+ spider-suits

Next up, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 appeared, with a fresh showcase guided by creative director Bryan Intihar. This new look at the upcoming game revealed that Miles and Peter will be able to traverse their surroundings in new ways in this sequel, and that players will be able to switch between them smoothly, based on story beats.

As with its predecessor, your journey will be littered by a number of mini-games and side quest activities, all helping you hone your abilities, and build out the skills of both Spider-Men. Some quests will be exclusive to Miles, and some will be exclusive to Peter. Notably, fast travel was revealed to be seamless in this trailer. With the power of the PS5, you can select an area, and the game will load it in immediately.

Another cool tidbit revealed in the trailer was that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature 60+ collectible suits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on 20 October 2023.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC is coming in November

Tales of Arise is getting a new DLC chapter, Beyond the Dawn, on 9 November 2023. A new trailer showed off gorgeous anime-style action, and plenty of incoming heartbreak.

This was followed by a trailer for HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail, which is coming to PlayStation 5 on 11 October 2023.

A new trailer for the upcoming multiplayer shooter Foamstars followed. In this game, you’ll play as a uniquely-skilled hero, and set off into a world dominated by colourful foam. It’s arriving in early 2024, and will be preceded by an open beta in September 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth arrives in February 2024

A major new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth concluded the showcase, with this cinematic reveal showing off Chocobo and electric scooter traversal, as well as fresh combat. It also showed off Cloud’s quest to take down the mysterious Sephiroth – and a unique, seemingly reluctant team-up battle with the villain.

The Golden Saucer location was shown off, which will feature a large variety of cool-looking minigames, including a fighting mini-game featuring blocky graphics resembling the original FF7, as well as Chocobo racing. Zack Fair made an appearance, as did beloved gothic hero, Vincent Valentine, who’ll finally be disturbed from his long slumber at some point in the plot.

Finally, we got a release date for the game. It’s coming to PS5 on 29 February 2024.

Catch up with all the latest reveals from the PlayStation State of Play on YouTube.

This article has been updated since its original publication.