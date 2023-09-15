Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches in February 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has officially been confirmed to launch for PlayStation 5 on 29 February 2024, with a new State of Play trailer revealing a cinematic look at the upcoming adventure, and its slate of new heroes, mini-games, and battles.

The latest game trailer kicked off with a recap of the conclusion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which saw the steel sky of Midgar collapsing, following a devastating battle. In the wake of this destruction, Cloud, Aerith, Barret, and their team must continue onwards, searching for a way to defeat the villainous Shinra corporation, and the equally scary Sephiroth, who shares a dark past with Cloud.

Cloud appears to be fixated on the quest to find Sephiroth in Rebirth, with much of the game’s story trailer focussing on his efforts to find him. In a mysterious battle, Cloud and Sephiroth actually end up teaming up together, utilising their shared combat skills to take down monsters.

Lighter segments of the trailer also reveal that Chocobos will play a key role in traversal during this adventure, as well as electric scooters. Both will be rideable, and will presumably help Cloud and team on their quest for justice.

In another snippet, Cloud is seen approaching a strange doctor, who appears to be attempting to cure the game’s cloaked Whisper enemies – which are speculated to be former SOLDIER fighters suffering from a form of cellular degradation.

This interlude leads to the appearance of Yuffie Kisaragi, who will become a playable character in this adventure, following a starring appearance in Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s Intergrade chapter. She’s not the only new hero who’ll appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – the new trailer also revealed a brief glimpse at a figure exiting a gorgeous coffin.

As revealed, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will mark the return of gothic hero, Vincent Valentine, who will be awakened from his long slumber in the caverns beneath the Shinra Mansion at some point in the Rebirth plot. As fans of the series will know, he has the potential to a major (but optional) party member during the events of FF7, and has access to an array of hard-hitting shape-shifting abilities.

Also revealed during the trailer were a series of mini-games, which will be present at the Golden Saucer location, which returns. These include the 3D Battler fighting game rendered in a blocky art style resembling the original Final Fantasy 7, and Chocobo racing. SOLDIER hero Zack Fair also makes a reappearance, and he will likely be taking on a more prominent role in Rebirth than he had in the original game. There was also made mention of the Weapons, the original game’s all-powerful secret boss beasts.

We’ll learn more about Vincent, Yuffie, Zack, and the changed world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth when the game launches for PS5 on 29 February 2024. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming adventure.