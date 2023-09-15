Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features seamless fast travel

A new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aired during PlayStation’s State of Play for September 2023 has revealed the vast scope of the game’s map, which is reportedly “double the size” of its predecessor. As you’d expect, this means there are plenty of new activities, collectibles, and side quests to discover in this world, with both Miles and Peter getting unique things to do.

Despite this size, Insomniac Games has revealed that travelling through boroughs will be much easier in this adventure, for a number of reasons. For one thing, both Miles and Peter will sport ‘web wings’ on their costumes, which allow them to glide through the air, and cross great distances at speed.

They’ll also be supported by a new fast travel system, which appears to load in instantly.

As demonstrated in the new trailer for the game, players will be able to select any unlocked fast travel point on the map in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and transition almost instantly to that locale, supposedly thanks to the horsepower and SSD storage within the PS5.

You can check out the impressive reveal via YouTube.

Also demonstrated in the showcase for the game’s new traversal system was the fact that players will be able to deeply explore New York in this sequel, with the neighbourhood of Queens shown off, alongside a glittering fireworks display at the Coney Island theme park. Midtown High will also be a core location, as will Brooklyn Visions Academy, where Miles attends school.

You’ll find unique quests and storyline beats in both of these locations, with players able to swap between Miles and Peter to fulfil various questlines. It appears this change can happen at any time, with the heroes essentially ‘tag teaming’ their responsibilities.

New suits revealed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Beyond these activities, the new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also revealed the game will feature a range of collectible suits. Over 65 suits will be available to find, with many of these inspired by the classic comics, the many Spider-Man films, and the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.

There’ll also be a number of original suits to collect, including a snazzy array that come with special web-inspired cloaks. Some will be included in the game’s Deluxe Edition, while others can be found across the game’s world.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on 20 October 2023.