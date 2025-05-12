Hideki Kamiya would “love” to revisit Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry director Hideki Kamiya has expressed great interest in working on a “ground up” remake of the original DMC in future, when the time is right. In conversation on his YouTube channel, spotted by VGC, Kamiya discussed his career and experiences, and what other opportunities might present in future. In response to a specific question about a possible Devil May Cry remake, Kamiya was very positive.

“As for a Devil May Cry remake, of course I’d love to do that,” he said, as translated by VGC. “I usually don’t replay my own games after release, and Devil May Cry is no exception. But once in a while, I catch gameplay clips and think, ‘yeah, this really does feel like a 24-year-old game design.'”

Kamiya feels the game’s aged design would necessitate a complete overhaul, rather than a simple remaster. Today’s technology would be able to modernise the approach, inviting a whole new audience to experience the game.

“With today’s technology and game design approach, of course, I’d want to remake it from the ground up,” he said. “If that ever happens… well, I don’t think seriously unless it’s really happening, so right now, I don’t have anything in mind. But if the time comes, I’ll come up with something. That’s what I do!”

Taking Kamiya’s comments at face value, it doesn’t appear a Devil May Cry remake is formally in the works just yet – although it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility. Capcom has spent many years revisiting the Resident Evil franchise, remaking those games to high praise.

While Resident Evil is the company’s most popular franchise, Devil May Cry still makes the top five best-selling series list, and it maintains a passionate (and fairly desperate) fanbase. With the last franchise entry arriving way back in 2019, there remains constant questions about what’s next, and whether the original games will make a return.

Kamiya no longer works for Capcom directly, but he is working alongside them to publish a new Ōkami sequel, so he’s not too far away from the company’s ear. In a circumstance where Capcom were to be working on a new Devil May Cry game, it would more than likely consult Kamiya for ideas.

That said, the fact that it’s being spoken about and speculated upon openly may discount the possibility that it’s in the works. Usually, there’d be a higher degree of secrecy around a project like this, after all. Kamiya’s comments still provide some degree of hope, or at the very least, confirmation that someone is thinking about a Devil May Cry remake.

It certainly deserves one, after all these years. We’ll just have to wait to see whether the idea becomes a reality in future.